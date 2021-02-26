'New Care Pathways': WHO-backed Policy Brief Focusses On Action To Address 'long COVID'

WHO’s Regional Director, Dr. Hans Kluge has said that long COVID is an extra cause for concern amid the pandemic. He said, “It’s important that patients reporting with symptoms of long COVID are included as part of the COVID-19 response to mitigate some of the longer-term health impacts of the pandemic”. Long COVID has not been fully analysed, however, the available data indicates that roughly a quarter of people suffer from symptoms four to five weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. Also, about one in 10 still experiences symptoms after 12 weeks.

The latest policy brief highlights the areas for action, including through developing “new care pathways”. It also talks about creating appropriate services, and tackling major consequences, including employment rights, sick pay policies and access to disability benefits. Dr. Selina Rajan, lead author of the policy brief said, “Long COVID has demonstrated the importance of involving patients in research. However, much remains to be understood about the long-term, multisystem consequences of COVID-19 infections in children and adults, and the interventions required to treat them”.

'Should not fall through the cracks'

Earlier in February, the WHO not only noted that the research into COVID-19 is ‘still not enough’ but also said, “Long Covid should not fall through the cracks”. The United Nations (UN) health agency held the first planned series of seminars that are aimed at expanding the understanding of post-Covid conditions including scientists, doctors, sufferers themselves and WHO chief as speakers. The WHO also called for recognition and rehabilitation for Long Covid as it convenes experts to share insights into the condition which is not yet understood by experts, fully.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the online seminar said that with the attention of the world turning towards mass vaccination campaigns, “Long Covid should not fall through the cracks". He also said in the online seminar that the impact of ‘Long Covid’ on the society and the economy was beginning to become more clear and for those reasons “people start to listen” beyond the community of medical professionals. The WHO chief said that the research over the disease is growing but it is “still not enough”.

