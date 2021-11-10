NSA Meet: Concerned Over Refugee Crisis, Iran Calls For Inclusive Govt In Afghanistan

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday, 10 November, is presiding over a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan in New Delhi. The meeting is attended by National Security Advisors of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia and Iran. During the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Secretary, National Security Council, Iran expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan. He expressed hope that they could come up with a way that would help in resolving the issue.

Iran expresses concern over situation in Afghanistan

Speaking at a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani highlighted the "crisis of migration" in Afghanistan. In his remarks, Iran National Security Council Secretary also addressed the refugee situation in the war-ravaged nation. Furthermore, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that the solution for the issue is the formation of an inclusive government that includes the participation of every ethnic group in Afghanistan.

"There's crisis of migration, refugees in Afghanistan & solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government, and participation of all ethnic groups. Hoping to come up with a mechanism to resolve it," ANI quoted Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani as saying.

In his remarks at the regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said that they are meeting here to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. NSA Doval further said that the developments in Afghanistan not only affect the people of the country but also its neighbours and the region. Doval called for greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghanistan issue. He was confident that the dialogue between them on the issue of Afghanistan will be "productive" and help the people of the war-torn nation.

"We are meeting today to discuss the matters relating to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said. "This is a time for close consultations amongst us, greater cooperation & interaction &cooperation among the regional countries. I'm confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful&will contribute to help people of Afghanistan & enhance or collective security," ANI quoted Ajit Doval as saying.

