OceanGate's Titan Submersible Completed Less Than14 Pc Of Its Titanic Expedition: Report

Weeks after the catastrophic Titan submersible implosion, a new report stated that the doomed submersible only completed less than 14 per cent of its deep dive to the Titanic wreckage. A report cited by The New York Post stated that the Titan sub, owned by OceanGate, was at a very preliminary stage of its 12,500-foot expedition when it imploded, taking the lives of five people. The five victims included OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush.

The report came just days after the company announced that it is stopping all its commercial expeditions. According to the New York Post, the report checks with the “troubling” success rate that was reportedly spelt out in the four-page waiver that was signed by everyone onboard. The waiver that described the whole expedition as “experimental” was obtained by the Insider highlighted the low success rate of the expedition. It stated that the vessel has successfully completed as low as “13 dives” out of the 90 dives to the fateful site.

The red flags

According to the New York Post, the waiver also mentioned the word “death” multiple times on the first page. It also gave out the warning that the guests can be subjected to “extreme pressure” and “unpredictable” circumstances. The company stated that factors such as high-pressure gases and high-voltage electrical systems can impact the user's expedition experience. The revelations made by the report indicate that there were red flags all along. The revelations came just a week after the company announced that it is halting all its expeditions to the site.

The archived website also stated that the company had indulged in more than 14 expeditions and 200 dives in the Atlantic, Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico. The expeditions were conducted by only two subs and the first successful expedition to the Titanic took place in 2021. In an interview with Mexican travel blogger Alan Estrada, Rush made a chilling comment about all these warning signs. “I think it was Gen. [Douglas] MacArthur who said ‘You’re remembered for the rules you break’,” he said. “You know I’ve broken some rules to make this [the Titan]. I think I’ve broken them with logic and good engineering behind me," he exclaimed.