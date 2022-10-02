On Gandhi Jayanti, UN Chief Writes On Bapu's Values As Tool To 'defeat Today's Challenges'

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, paid tribute to the Indian leader and urged the world to follow the path of non-violence. Taking to the microblogging site, Guterres emphasised how Gandhi chose "non-violence" as a weapon to defeat challenges and appealed to the world to walk on the same path in order to build a better future. "On the International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday and values of peace, respect and the essential dignity shared by everyone," he said.

"We can defeat today's challenges by embracing these values and working across cultures and borders to build a better future," added the UN chief.

Who is Mahatama Gandhi?

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Gandhi, an anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India's independence from British rule. He is often called 'Bapu' and his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. He made a special appearance at the United Nations. During the session, he shared his message on education and elaborated on how it can be used as a weapon to eliminate poverty.

Gandhi's speech at United Nations is still relevant

According to the General Assembly resolution of June 2007, which established the commemoration, the day is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness". "We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it," Gandhi had said in the UN.

Meanwhile, in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the "father of the Nation" on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "This Gandhi Jayanti is, even more, special because India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Maybe always live up to Bapu's ideals. I also urge you to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji."