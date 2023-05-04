As the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) meeting with Foreign Ministers of eight nations is currently underway in Goa, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif has tweeted that Islamabad's decision to attend the SCO Council of Foreign Minister's meeting in India reflects our commitment to the SCO Charter & multilateralism. Hosted by India, the theme of SCO in 2023 is ‘SECURE-SCO’ which is scheduled to take place on July 3-4 in New Delhi. The Tweet by the Pakistan PM comes while Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto attends the SCO meeting through video conferencing.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote: "Pakistan's decision to attend SCO Council of Foreign Minister's meeting in India reflects our commitment to the SCO Charter & multilateralism. We are committed to playing our part to advance our shared values of peace & stability in the region. We are all for win win understandings based on connectivity, trade and mutually advantageous cooperation."

SCO meeting in Goa

In the current SCO Goa meeting, a range of prominent geopolitical issues, such as economic cooperation among SCO members, counter-terrorism and regional security will be discussed by the Minister and diplomats. It is to be noted that, on April 20, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shared that he would attend the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meet that has been scheduled to take place in Goa, sources have confirmed. In January 2023, with the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) chairmanship with India, it formally sent invitations to all members including Pakistan and China for the upcoming foreign ministers' meeting which will be held in Goa on May 4 and 5. The invitation includes invites to the new Foreign Minister of China Qin Gang and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. However, the Pakistan envoy would be attending the meeting through video. As the meeting is underway, Republic has been able to access some of the important details of the meeting. These highlights of the SCO meeting that has been taking place in Goa, India