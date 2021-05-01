Pfizer, BioNTech Seek COVID Vaccine Authorization For Kids: 'Trials Show 100% Efficacy'

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech on Friday submitted a request to the European drug regulator for emergency approval of its vaccine for use among children aged 12 to 15 years old. In a statement, the pharmaceutical firm said that its request was based on positive results yielded by the BNT162b2. The vaccine, according to Pfizer, demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses in at least 2,000 adolescents that showed their vaccine to be safe and effective. The companies also plan to submit these data to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Pfizer provided the results from a pivotal Phase 3 trial in adolescents saying that the group showed “well tolerance” towards the vaccine. “We share the urgency to expand the authorization of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer in a statement.

“We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year,” he added. The trial enrolled kids across the United States, and the vaccination with BNT162b2 elicited SARS-CoV-2–neutralizing antibody response.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters, "This can make a further real difference to our vaccine campaign if approval is granted," as he launched a new vaccine manufacturing plant in the German town of Reinbek.

'Well tolerance' among kids

Pfizer stated that the BNT162b2 demonstrated strong immunogenicity in a subset of adolescents nearly one month after the second dose. “NT162b2 administration was well tolerated, with side effects generally consistent with those observed in participants 16 to 25 years of age,” the company said. Pfizer also evaluated the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age. The company administered a two-dose schedule, nearly 21 days apart in three age groups: children aged 5 to 11 years, 2 to 5 years, and 6 months to 2 years, and delivered positive results. Currently, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine has been authorized for use in individuals 16 years of age and older.