Pfizer Says COVID-19 Pandemic Could Extend Up To 2024, Vaccine Data For Young Kids Delayed

Amid the surge in cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron across the world, Pfizer Inc stated on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic will not be over until the year 2024, and further revealed that a lower-dose formulation of its vaccine for the 2 to 4 years children generated a poorer immune reaction than anticipated, which might delay approval. The company's executives also believe that COVID would turn to an endemic around the globe rather than the pandemic it currently is.

The vaccine is being tested in all age categories below 16, including 2–4-year-old, according to the firm. This year, it had initially expected information from that age group but stated that the delay would not affect its plans to submit an emergency use authorization request in the second quarter of 2022.

During a conference call, Chief Scientific Officer of Pfizer Mikael Dolsten remarked, "The data are illustrating the impact of a booster and that our vaccine works best as a primary regimen of three doses," as per the DT Next news.

Pfizer and BioNTech SE are working on vaccine to tackle Omicron

Pfizer collaborated on the vaccination with BioNTech SE of Germany. The firms have been working on a form of their vaccine that is specifically designed to tackle the fast-spreading Omicron form, but they have yet to decide whether it will be necessary or not. While, as per the World Health Organization, the omicron strain has been found in 89 nations, and COVID-19 instances including the variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in locations with community transmission, not simply illnesses acquired overseas.

Furthermore, Pfizer officials aim to begin a clinical study for the improved vaccine in January. The vaccination is expected to earn $31 billion in revenue next year, according to Pfizer. If needed, variant-specific injections might enhance sales in 2022.

In addition to this, after utilising a 10-microgram dosage in 5–11-year-olds and 30-microgram doses in youngsters over 12, Pfizer and BioNTech have tested a 3-microgram dose of their vaccine in 2–5-year-olds. According to the firm, the low-dose form of the vaccine produced an immune reaction similar to that seen in older vaccination receivers in children aged 6 to 24 months. If this three-dose trial is effective, Pfizer and BioNTech plan to submit data to authorities in the first half of 2022 to establish an Emergency Use Authorization for children aged six months to five years.

(Image: AP/ Shutterstock)