Pfizer's Vaccine Less Effective Against South African Strain Of COVID-19, Says Study

A new study conducted by Pfizer shows that its COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the South African variant B.1.351. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was conducted to determine the capability of blood serum from individuals vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The study analysed three genetically engineered recombinant viruses with mutations found in the South African variant. The results show that Pfizer's vaccine protection significantly reduces against the South African variant.

Read: Pfizer-BioNTech To Get EU 200 Million More COVID-19 Shots

The study said although the protection offered by Pfizer's vaccine reduces against the South African variant, the blood serums managed to neutralise all the viruses that were tested. The study said there is no clinical evidence to date that the South African variant virus escapes Pfizer/BioNTech-elicited protection from COVID-19 in vaccinated people. The firms said they are taking the necessary steps to develop an updated version of their mRNA-based vaccine to counter new emerging variants effectively.

Read: North Korea Tried To Obtain COVID Vaccine Info By Hacking Into Pfizer: Report

South African variant

The South African variant came into the light late last year while the scientists were looking for a reason behind the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. The strain was reported by the South African health authorities weeks after the United Kingdom detected a new variant. The South African variant has so far been reported in several countries across all continents, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, etc.

Read: Single Dose Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Provokes Strong Immune Response: Study

Earlier, a similar study showed that the vaccine jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is less effective against the South African variant. The government in South Africa halted the distribution of the vaccine for mass use before the doses could be rolled out across the country. Scientists suggest that the South African variant may be more contagious because of higher viral loads. However, there is concrete evidence yet to conclude what makes the variant more severe than all other previously identified mutations.

Read: COVID-19: Symptomatic Cases Drop By 94% In People Inoculated With Pfizer Jab, Says Study

