COVID-19: Symptomatic Cases Drop By 94% In People Inoculated With Pfizer Jab, Says Study

In a first, research studying the effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in "real-world use", has noted a 94% drop in symptomatic cases and 92% in severe cases among those already vaccinated against the disease. The research, carried out by Israel's Clalit Institute, shows that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is equally effective in people of all ages, including patients over 70 years. The research is based on the digitally-obtained data of those vaccinated against COVID-19 disease in Israel.

'More effective a week after 2nd dose'

According to reports, Clalit Institute gathered data of 1.2 million people, of which 6,00,000 had received the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,00,000 did not. Researchers at the institute then analysed the data by identifying those who are at high risk of COVID-19 infection, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill, among other things. Researchers found that people of all age groups received equal protection from the vaccine, including those above 70 years of age. The study also concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is more effective after one week of receiving the second dose.

A manuscript of the study is yet to be published for review by other researchers. Professor Ran Balicer, founding director of the Clalit Research Institute said the study was based on preliminary data obtained from vaccination centres and that they have not prepared a report for peer-review yet. Pfizer was dubbed more than 90% effective by its makers following an extensive trial that lasted for months.

Meanwhile, Israel is running one of the world's most effective COVID-19 vaccination programmes, having already inoculated more than half of its population in over a month. Israel has administered more than 6.4 million doses of vaccines among its 9 million people so far, at a speed of 74.4 jabs per 100 persons.

