PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora In Bali; Invites Them To MP's Indore For Pravasi Divas

As 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed in Indonesia's Bali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with the Indian diaspora spoke about the century-old relations between India and Indonesia, on Tuesday.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi asserted that India is greatly moving ahead with its Atmanirbhar Bharat approach. He also invited the Indians living in Indonesia to Madhya Pradesh's Indore for the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

While attending an Indian community event in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, PM Modi said, "India and Indonesia have a century-old connection and both countries shared a common goal and culture. After coming to Bali every Indian has a different feeling, I am also feeling the same vibration."

'Bali Jatra celebrates Indo-Indonesian trade relation'

"The festival of 'Bali Jatra' is being celebrated on the banks of Mahanadi in Cuttack city of India. Bali Jatra Mahotsav is now being celebrated on a grand scale with mass participation in Odisha. This Mahotsav celebrates thousands of years old India-Indonesia trade relations," the Prime Minister added.

Further elaborating on the relationship between India and Indonesia, PM Modi said, "We often say in conversation, it's a small world. If we look at the relations between India and Indonesia, then this thing is absolutely correct. The huge waves of the sea have kept the relations between India and Indonesia as full of excitement and alive as the waves."

'India & Indonesia stand strong during both good and difficult times'

Referring to the time when an earthquake hit Indonesia, PM Modi said, "In 2018 when Indonesia was struck by an earthquake, India started Operation Samudra Maitri. That year I visited Jakarta and I said that India and Indonesia are 90 nautical miles apart. In fact, both countries are closer by 90 nautical miles."

'India following Atmanirbhar Bharat approach'

"What greatly differentiates the post-2014 from pre-2014 India is the speed and scale. India is greatly following the Atmanirbhar Bharat approach. In the area of Defense, India was, for decades, dependent upon imports. But now, it is expanding and enhancing its capabilities. Be it the Brahmos Missile or Tejas Fighter, every growing defence capacity is now leaving the world mesmerised," PM Modi added.

Inviting the Indian diaspora to Indore, the Prime Minister asked the Indians to come to Indore during the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. In a bid to enhance the tourism sector of the country, the Prime Minister asked the diaspora to bring along Indonesian families too to the country.