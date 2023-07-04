PM Modi Calls Out Countries 'shielding Terrorists' In Powerful SCO Summit Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his opening address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Tuesday as an opportunity to blatantly call out nations that serve as breeding grounds for rampant terrorism and safeguard those who inflict terror upon the world.

In what appeared to be a subtle dig at Pakistan, the premier said that "some countries shield terrorists". He strongly noted that terrorism can, in no way, be a state policy or be justified by any means. "We all need to cooperate and find ways to counter terror financing, SCO members need to take more concrete steps on radicalisation," he added.

"Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We will have to fight against terrorism...Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism," the PM said during the meeting.

PM Modi raises regional, global concerns at summit

Apart from terrorism, the prime minister reiterated that the world is "one family" that must stay united in the face of adversities. He also called for transformative reforms at the SCO, and for global powers to pay attention to the worsening situation in crises-hit Afghanistan.

Chaired by PM Modi, the summit is being held by India virtually for the first time in history. The event includes notable attendees like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif, among other world leaders.