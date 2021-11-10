PM Modi Meets NSAs Of 7 Countries; Emphasises 4 Aspects On Afghanistan Situation

The chiefs of the National Security Councils of seven countries, who are in the national capital Delhi for the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, hosted by India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, on Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on conclusion of the dialogue.

The top security officials representing Russia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, appreciated India for organising the Dialogue, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed. They also conveyed the perspectives of their respective nations on the Afghanistan situation. PM Modi also appreciated the participation of senior officials in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite pandemic-posed challenges.

PM Modi emphasises four aspects of meeting NSAs in context of Afghanistan

The need for an inclusive government in Afghanistan

Zero-tolerance stance about Afghanistan territory being used by terror organisations

A strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan

Addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"Prime Minister also expressed the hope that the Regional Security Dialogue would work to revive Central Asia's traditions of moderation and progressive culture, and counter extremist tendencies," PMO said.

According to ANI sources, NSA had a very substantive exchange during their meeting with PM Modi. They also conveyed greetings from their leads and appreciated India's initiative of hosting the Dialogue.

NSA level summit on Afghanistan

During the Dialogue on Afghanistan situation, the NSAs noted to provide humanitarian help to Afghanistan and emphasised that the land and air routes should be made available and no one should impede the process.

"Every country got opportunity to put across their views in a forthright manner. This is the only dialogue at the level of NSAs and there was complete unanimity on the need to continue this process and have regular consultations," ANI sources said.

"There was an extraordinary degree of convergence on the assessments of the situation in Afghanistan and principal challenges in Afghanistan and the region. These included the security situation, heightened risk of terrorism and the impending humanitarian crisis," it added.

Image: Twitter/@ANI