PM Modi Sends A Message On International Day Of Girl Child; Recalls India's 'Mars Mission'

Addressing the launch event of the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on Monday, October 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the International Day of the Girl Child and recalled the 'Mars Mission' of India, which was led by female scientists.

He hoped that space industry changes would inspire more women to participate. He said in a statement, "Today is also 'International Day of the Girl Child', how can we forget celebrations of India's Mars mission by the women scientists."

Today is also 'International Day of the Girl Child', how can we forget celebrations of India's Mars mission by the women scientists. I hope reforms in the space sector encourages more women participation: PM Modi at the launch of Indian Space Association

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed each year on October 11, to strengthen and elevate the voices of girls throughout the world. It advocates for the establishment of new possibilities for teenage girls, recognising their importance, power, and potential.

This day is noteworthy because it highlights the gender-based challenges that young girls face across the globe, like child marriages, discrimination, abuse, and restricted educational possibilities. This year, the United Nations has issued a plea for the globe to work together to close the gender digital gap in different skills and occupations, a challenge that society is increasingly facing as a result of the ongoing COVID outbreak.

Meanwhile, through virtual conference, PM Modi unveiled the Indian Space Association and stated that the Indian government has also established IN-SPACe to promote private sector engagement. The ANI quoted PM Modi as saying,

"It will work as a single-window independent agency for all space-related programmes. This will further speed up projects of the private sector."

PM Modi talks about the space industry of India

Modi went on to say that the ISRO facility is accessible to the commercial sector going forward. "Today government is sharing its expertise and providing launch pads for the private sector," he added in a statement.

He believes that this is an era of accelerating innovation, which can only be accomplished if the government acts as an enabler rather than a handler.

The Prime Minister further stated that the space industry will benefit India by providing improved forecasts for farmers, fishermen, environmental monitoring, and natural catastrophe prediction. Stating 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as vision, PM Modi said that vision, along with a sensible, well-planned comprehensive economic policy would transform India into a worldwide manufacturing powerhouse and a global innovation centre.

With the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, our country is witnessing comprehensive reforms. It's not just vision, but a well thought & integrated economic strategy that is facilitating global development: PM Modi at the launch of Indian Space Association

PM Modi stated that space technology has the potential to contribute significantly to the nation's well-being. He added that India comprises launching systems to satellites and also possesses other space technologies.

The Prime Minister further remarked that the recent focus of the government was not just on the research and development of new innovations, but also on assuring that they are accessible to the general public.

"In the last 7 years, we have used space technology as a key tool to ensure last-mile delivery and transparent governance," Modi added in a statement.

