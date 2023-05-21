PM Modi To Release Tok Pisin Translation Of 'Thirukkural' In Papua New Guinea: Report

In light of his trip to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release Tok Pisin translation of the legendary Tirukkural book. Tok Pisin is a local language of Papua New Guinea and is also one of the official languages of the nation. Prime Minister is all set to kickstart his trip to the island nation, which will be part of his three-nation tour. His three-nation tour includes his trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. On Sunday evening, the Prime Minister arrived in the island nation after he held multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

PM Modi’s trip to the region is monumental since it is the first time an Indian Prime Minister set foot in Papua New Guinea. The Prime Minister’s welcome to the island nation also broke away from the country’s historic tradition. While the Prime Minister landed in the oceanic country after sunset, the people of Papua New Guinea broke the tradition of not welcoming a leader after sunset. Papua New Guinea PM James Marape personally came to receive him at the airport in the country’s national capital Port Moresby.

What is Tirukkural?

Popularly known as Kural, Tirukkural is a classic Tamil language text that consists of 1,300 short couplets of seven words each. The book is one of the most translated written pieces in the world. The book was written by the venerable poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar. According to the “Encyclopedia of Indian Literature: Sasay to Zorgot,” written by Mohan Lal, the book is considered one of the greatest works ever written on “ethics and morality”.

‘I look forward to boosting ties”: PM Modi

After landing in the island nation, the Prime Minister shared visuals from the welcome ceremony and thanked Papua New Guinea’s PM for his kind gesture. “Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. “I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit,” he further added.

Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India’s ties with this great nation during my visit. pic.twitter.com/9pBzWQ6ANT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2023

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also explained Modi’s visit to the region. “After having a packed day and a half session in Hiroshima, the 7 and-half-hour flight to the island nation, we are finally here,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted. Bagchi also lauded Marape’s initiative to welcome the Prime Minister at the airport. The Prime Minister will be attending Forum For India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) tomorrow and is also expected to meet New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.