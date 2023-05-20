PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi's Bust In Japan; Holds Bilateral Talks With PM Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 20 unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park ahead of the G-7 Summit. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence, said PM Modi.

“The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence. It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan.#G7HiroshimaSummit pic.twitter.com/N6lsN5hh66 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

PM Modi’s grand welcome in Japan

The prime minister was greeted at the airport by senior Japanese and Indian officials upon his arrival in Japan. When he arrived at his hotel, he was greeted warmly by the Indian community. Thanking for the same, Prime Minister tweeted, “I am grateful to Hiroshima’s Indian community for a memorable welcome to the city.”

I am grateful to Hiroshima’s Indian community for a memorable welcome to the city. pic.twitter.com/gMPJPZInAU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further expressed gratitude towards the Japanese Government.

“I want to thank the Japanese Government for placing the bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in Hiroshima and giving me the opportunity to unveil it. We should all follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and walk on the path of the welfare of the world. This will be the real tribute to Mahatma Gandhi,” he said.

Symbol of friendship and goodwill: Arindam Bagchi

Terming the bust, ‘a symbol of friendship and goodwill, the official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “A symbol of friendship and goodwill. PM Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.”

Mahatma’s bust, a gift from India to the city of Hiroshima, is a befitting tribute to a city that symbolises humanity’s yearning for peace. pic.twitter.com/YlJasrcre9 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2023

PM Modi’s Hiroshima visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived in Hiroshima on Friday, May 19 to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. In the meeting, the PM is also slated to discuss global challenges and ways to address them with the world leaders.

The Prime Minister is in Hiroshima on the first leg of a three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, where he will participate in more than 40 engagements.

PM Modi and Fumio Kishida meet

Furthermore, PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on May 20 in the city of Hiroshima and discussed ways to enhance bilateral friendship across different sectors including trade, economy, and culture, reported PMO.

PM @narendramodi met PM @kishida230 in Hiroshima. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy, and culture. pic.twitter.com/FaYWYtm0Tl — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 19, 2023

Notably, PM Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies.