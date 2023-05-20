Last Updated:

PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi's Bust In Japan; Holds Bilateral Talks With PM Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further expressed gratitude towards the Japanese Government. “I want to thank the Japanese Government for placing this," he said.

Isha Bhandari
PM Narendra Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima; meets Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 20 unveiled the Mahatma Gandhi bust at Hiroshima Peace Park ahead of the G-7 Summit. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence, said PM Modi. 

“The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence. It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan. 

PM Modi’s grand welcome in Japan 

The prime minister was greeted at the airport by senior Japanese and Indian officials upon his arrival in Japan. When he arrived at his hotel, he was greeted warmly by the Indian community. Thanking for the same, Prime Minister tweeted, “I am grateful to Hiroshima’s Indian community for a memorable welcome to the city.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further expressed gratitude towards the Japanese Government. 

“I want to thank the Japanese Government for placing the bust of Mahatma Gandhi here in Hiroshima and giving me the opportunity to unveil it. We should all follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and walk on the path of the welfare of the world. This will be the real tribute to Mahatma Gandhi,” he said. 

Symbol of friendship and goodwill: Arindam Bagchi 

Terming the bust, ‘a symbol of friendship and goodwill, the official spokesperson of the External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “A symbol of friendship and goodwill. PM Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.”

PM Modi’s Hiroshima visit 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arrived in Hiroshima on Friday, May 19 to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping and the third in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. In the meeting, the PM is also slated to discuss global challenges and ways to address them with the world leaders. 

The Prime Minister is in Hiroshima on the first leg of a three-nation trip to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia, where he will participate in more than 40 engagements.

PM Modi and Fumio Kishida meet 

Furthermore, PM Modi met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on May 20 in the city of Hiroshima and discussed ways to enhance bilateral friendship across different sectors including trade, economy, and culture, reported PMO. 

Notably, PM Modi is visiting Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 primarily for the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies. 

