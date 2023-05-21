PM Modi's Foreign Visit Is Packed With Rare Gestures And Beams India's Global Prowess

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing foreign visit has been marked by a series of exceptional honours and international engagements. On Sunday, when he will arrive in Papua New Guinea, an extraordinary exception will be made to welcome him with a fully studded ceremonial reception, despite the customary practice of not holding such events after sunset.

Additionally, the Forum for India- Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit witnessed the remarkable convergence of leaders from 14 countries, a rare occurrence due to logistical challenges and connectivity issues. After concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM will head to Australia, where he will participate in community events and witness the announcement of "Little India" in Harris Park, Parramatta.

Unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Papua New Guinea

The arrival of PM Modi in Papua New Guinea will have an exceptional response from the host country. Despite the usual practice of not organising ceremonial receptions after sunset, the Papua New Guinea Prime Minister will personally receive PM Modi at the airport on Sunday, along with a fully studded ceremonial welcome. This extraordinary gesture signifies the depth of the bilateral relationship and highlights the respect and admiration PM Modi commands on the global stage.

FIPIC Summit

The Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit, attended by leaders from 14 countries, presents a unique opportunity for collaboration and dialogue. The convergence of these nations, facing geographical and connectivity challenges, underscores the importance and potential of strengthening ties between India and the Pacific region. The FIPIC Summit serves as a platform for fostering cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, climate change, and sustainable development.

The FIPIC is a multinational grouping developed in 2014 for cooperation between India and 14 Pacific Islands nations which include Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Australian Engagements and the 'Little India' Announcement

During PM Modi's visit to Australia, significant community events will take place, strengthening the cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations. Notably, the Harris Park area in Parramatta, Sydney, will be officially designated as "Little India", highlighting the vibrant Indian diaspora and their invaluable contributions to Australian society. This announcement which will happen during PM Modi's community event symbolises the deep-rooted connections and mutual respect between India and Australia.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese will also participate in the Indian community event in Sydney, during PM Modi's visit to the country.

Apart from this, Modi's visit to Japan to attend the G7 summit, shows India's increasing presence on the global stage is evident as it receives consecutive invitations to the prestigious G7 summits. This recognition signifies the country's growing role in global affairs and its ability to contribute meaningfully to discussions on critical issues such as climate change, sustainable development, and global governance. India's active participation in G7 summits further solidifies its position as a key global player.