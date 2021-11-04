Diwali is a festival of joy and pomp and is observed amongst people of the Hindu community to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. The 'festival of light' brings with it the distribution of an assortment of sweets, catching up with near and dear family members and friends, and a measured usage of green firecrackers.

As our nation holds hands in celebrating the festivities of Diwali, leaders from across the world on Thursday bestowed upon Indians their blessings as they extended heartfelt wishes to India and its people, via the micro-blogging site Twitter. Here is a compilation of Diwali wishes from world leaders; read on to know how global diplomats wished the people of India on this auspicious day.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wishes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians the world over.

Happy #Diwali to my friend @NarendraModi and to all the people celebrating in #India and around the world.

समस्त भारतवासियों को दिवाली के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

May the light in mankind dispel the darkness in our world today. #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/5bwALEfLZY — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) November 4, 2021

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wished one and all a 'Joyous Deepavali'. The PM shared a beautiful GIF of lit up diyas and wrote ''May the Festival of Lights bring you smiles as bright and meaningful as the Deepavali lights!''

இனிய தீபாவளி வாழ்த்துக்கள்! Wishing a joyous Deepavali to all who celebrate it! May the Festival of Lights bring you smiles as bright and meaningful as the Deepavali lights! 🪔 – LHL https://t.co/ElvQK8tWVA pic.twitter.com/Boedus1rGg — leehsienloong (@leehsienloong) November 4, 2021

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson recorded a special message for all those celebrating the festival. As part of the almost two-minute video wherein the UK PM wishes everyone a 'Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas', he also stated that 'we've come a long way'.

Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong wrote 'My Indian friends, Shubh Diwali! May the warmth and brightness of Diwali lights shine on your way to health, happiness and prosperity,'' along with a picture that also has a note which reads 'May Diwali lights illuminate your life forever. Wishing you joy, health and prosperity.'

My Indian friends, Shubh Diwali! May the warmth and brightness of the Diwali lights shine on your way to health, happiness and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/i2BpES9IBN — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) November 4, 2021

Some interesting facts about Diwali

According to Ramayana, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana.

It is said that the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of earthen lamps or 'Diyas' to welcome the trio.

This event is considered to be the origin of this festival, which celebrates the victory of Good over Evil.

Jains, too, celebrate this day as it is said that Mahavira attained Nirvana on this day.

Buddhists also celebrate this day with fervour. It is believed that Ashoka the Great become a devoted Buddhist on this day and became a strong follower of peace and Dhamma (Dharma).

