Last Updated:

Diwali 2021 | PMs Boris Johnson & Naftali Bennett Join Envoys Of China & US In Sending Diwali Wishes

As our nation holds hands in celebrating Diwali, leaders from across the world extended heartfelt wishes to India and its people.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
Diwali

Image: AP, Twitter/@China_Amb_India/@PresRajapaksa/@BorisJohnson


Diwali is a festival of joy and pomp and is observed amongst people of the Hindu community to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya. The 'festival of light' brings with it the distribution of an assortment of sweets, catching up with near and dear family members and friends, and a measured usage of green firecrackers.

As our nation holds hands in celebrating the festivities of Diwali, leaders from across the world on Thursday bestowed upon Indians their blessings as they extended heartfelt wishes to India and its people, via the micro-blogging site Twitter. Here is a compilation of Diwali wishes from world leaders; read on to know how global diplomats wished the people of India on this auspicious day. 

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wishes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indians the world over.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa extended warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wished one and all a 'Joyous Deepavali'. The PM shared a beautiful GIF of lit up diyas and wrote ''May the Festival of Lights bring you smiles as bright and meaningful as the Deepavali lights!''

READ | Diwali 2021: Kangana Ranaut celebrates with grand rangoli & puja at office; looks stunning

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson recorded a special message for all those celebrating the festival. As part of the almost two-minute video wherein the UK PM wishes everyone a 'Happy Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas', he also stated that 'we've come a long way'.

READ | Ambassadors, leaders & prominent personalities across the world wish India 'Happy Diwali'

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong wrote 'My Indian friends, Shubh Diwali! May the warmth and brightness of Diwali lights shine on your way to health, happiness and prosperity,'' along with a picture that also has a note which reads 'May Diwali lights illuminate your life forever. Wishing you joy, health and prosperity.'

READ | Kim Sharma extends Diwali wishes saying 'from us to you' with beau Leander Paes

Some interesting facts about Diwali 

  • According to Ramayana, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana.
  • It is said that the people of Ayodhya lit thousands of earthen lamps or 'Diyas' to welcome the trio.
  • This event is considered to be the origin of this festival, which celebrates the victory of Good over Evil. 
  • Jains, too, celebrate this day as it is said that Mahavira attained Nirvana on this day.
  • Buddhists also celebrate this day with fervour. It is believed that Ashoka the Great become a devoted Buddhist on this day and became a strong follower of peace and Dhamma (Dharma).

Image: AP, Twitter/@China_Amb_India/@PresRajapaksa/@BorisJohnson

READ | Amit Shah says 'excise duty reduction on fuel by PM is big relief to public on Diwali'
READ | Happy Diwali 2021: R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya extend wishes
Tags: Diwali, India, PM Modi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND