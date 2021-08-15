Pope Francis Calls For Peace As Taliban Sweeps Across Afghanistan

After leading the declamation of the Angelus on Sunday, August 15's Solemnity of the Assumption, Pope Francis has expressed his concern over the situation in the war-stricken country, Afghanistan. He took to his Twitter handle to express concern over the current situation. He further asked people to unite in praying to "the God of peace so that the clamour of weapons might cease and solutions can be found."

Pope Francis expresses concern over the Taliban-Afghanistan war

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pope Francis wrote, "#LetUsPray for Afghanistan, so that the clamour of weapons might cease and solutions can be found at the table of dialogue. Only thus can the battered population of that country return to their own homes and live in peace."

In a breaking development, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will tender his resignation as the government has surrendered to the Taliban forces in Kabul on August 15. Taliban negotiators have now moved to the presidential palace in order to prepare for a "peaceful transfer" of power. Post talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators, an interim government, that is led by the Taliban forces, has been announced. Reportedly, the new Afghan government will be led by top Taliban leader named Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

#BREAKING | Afghanistan President Ghani relinquishes power, an interim government led by Taliban formed. https://t.co/L6XhAE4tXg pic.twitter.com/81tCOBAKnB — Republic (@republic) August 15, 2021

As per reports, Mullah Baradar has entered the Afghan presidential palace with the help of Qatar that has been supporting the Taliban and the Afghan government negotiate, with the support of the US. After infiltrating the outskirts of Kabul, the Taliban had issued a statement where they said they have no plans to take Kabul by force. Three Afghanistan officials have told AP that the fighters were in the Kalakan, Qarabagh, and Paghman districts of the capital. The statement comes after the announcement of the Afghan Interior Ministry that the Taliban had begun entering Kabul from all sides.

According to Tolo News, earlier on Sunday, Afghanistan's Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal had announced that the Afghan capital will not be attacked by the Taliban and that the transition will happen peacefully. The Interior Minister had assured the residents that security forces will ensure the security of the capital city.

IMAGE: AP