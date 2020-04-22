'Second Covid Wave Will Be Much Worse': US Disease Control Chief Raises Alarm; Slams Trump

The Director of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Robert Redfield on Tuesday said that the second wave of COVID-19 in the United States will be much worse as it is likely to coincide with the start of the flu season in the country.

Speaking to the media, CDC Director Robert Redfield said, "There is a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through." He also said that the US will have "the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time."

Speaking about widespread protests against stay-at-home orders, Redfield said: "It's not helpful." The President himself has tweeted encouragements of such protests, urging followers to "liberate Minnesota!" and "liberate Michigan!"

READ | Donald Trump Clarifies: 60-day US Immigration Ban To Halt Green Cards, Not Temporary Visas

Trump on COVID-19 in US

Meanwhile, Trump in his daily briefing on Tuesday also said that 20 states are preparing to reopen their economies soon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since we announced our guidelines on opening up America. 20 states representing 40 per cent of the US population have announced that they are making plans and preparations to safely restart their economies in the very near future," Trump said on Tuesday.

READ | Plan To Use Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19 Treatment Receives Setback

Further speaking about New York, the epicenter of the COVID-19 positive case in the United States, he assured that the Federal government has spared no expense or resource to take care of the New Yorkers.

”The New York Metropolitan area has been the epicenter of the outbreak here in America and the Federal government has spared no expense or resource to get New Yorkers the care they need and the care they deserve.”



We are with you, New York! 🗽 pic.twitter.com/BLSs60rmcH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2020

COVID-19 has infected more than 2.5 million people around the world. As of Wednesday, America has reported 8,24,698 cases, while 75,050 have recovered, 45,297 people have died. New York, the epicentre of the deadly COVID-19 in the US, has 2,42,000 cases and over 17,600 fatalities so far.

READ | Trump Insists Harvard Uni To Return Relief Money Intended For Small Business Amid COVID-19

READ | Trump Breaks Silence On Kim Jong-un's Health; Quotes News On North Korea's Supreme Leader