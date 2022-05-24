Quad Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hails Constructive Agenda; Deliberations Commence

Speaking at the Quad Leaders' Summit, US president Joe Biden highlighted that this meeting is critical for the continued cooperation between the Quad countries. Focusing on the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he stressed that the Quad has a lot of work to do pertaining to security and combating the pandemic. Hitting out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, he emphasised that the US shall continue to work with its partners. He also expressed fears that the global food crisis may worsen as Russia has blocked Ukraine from exporting foodgrains.

Joe Biden affirmed, "The US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have."