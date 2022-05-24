Quad Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hails Constructive Agenda; Deliberations Commence

Quick links:
At the Tokyo Summit, the Quad leaders will welcome a major maritime initiative: the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA). In close consultations with regional partners, IPMDA will offer a near-real-time, integrated, and cost-effective maritime domain awareness picture. This initiative will transform the ability of partners in the Pacific Islands, Southeast Asia, and the Indian Ocean region to fully monitor the waters on their shores and, in turn, to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida was the last Quad leader to deliver his opening remarks at the Summit. He stressed, "Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter". He also advocated that the Quad partners listen carefully to the voices of the countries in the ASEAN, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries, so as to further advance cooperation, conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision for the Indo-Pacific region.
Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo
Speaking at the Quad Leaders' Summit, US president Joe Biden highlighted that this meeting is critical for the continued cooperation between the Quad countries. Focusing on the idea of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, he stressed that the Quad has a lot of work to do pertaining to security and combating the pandemic. Hitting out at his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine, he emphasised that the US shall continue to work with its partners. He also expressed fears that the global food crisis may worsen as Russia has blocked Ukraine from exporting foodgrains.
Joe Biden affirmed, "The US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have."
Quad meet is critical for our continued cooperation. Our idea is free and open Indo-Pacific: US President Joe Biden hails partnership between Quad member nations
Tune in - https://t.co/hLYdf2DXHS pic.twitter.com/exb8ypSPgS
Delivering his opening remarks at the Quad Summit, Australian PM Anthony Albanese said, "My government is committed to working with your countries. The new Australian govt gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security". He elaborated, "We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. My government will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050".
As the Indo-Pacific has reshaped, the Quad partnership is needed now more than ever. The region is looking to us to lead by example: Australian PM Albanese at Quad Leaders'meet
PM Modi delivered his opening remarks at the Quad Leaders Meeting in Tokyo. At the outset, he congratulated his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for winning the elections. He noted, "Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of the Quad friendship and your commitment towards it".
The PM added, "Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust and our determination are giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers". He also reiterated the shared goal of a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region.
My remarks at the Quad Leaders Meeting in Tokyo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida assembled for Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida assemble for Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo
The 4-nation bloc, which is a "force for global good" has remained a strong advocate for climate action. The QUAD Infrastructure Coordination Group has discussed support for sustainable and demand-driven constructions in the Indo-Pacific region to relieve countries from unsustainable debts. Not just developmental infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday is also expected to share India's perspective on the region and outline ways to bolster cooperation among the members on several platforms, including the supply-chain resilience.
The leaders will also comprehensively discuss the new Asia-Pacific investment initiative that US President Joe Biden unveiled on Monday in Japan. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is a "commitment to working with our close friends and partners in the region on challenges that matter most to ensuring economic competitiveness in the 21st century," Biden said during the launch. The IPEF is understood to expand cooperation in areas of "high-standard approaches" like- technology, supply-chain resilience, digital trade, genomic surveillance, and more, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan had said.
Long-term strategic relations, promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, regional peace, and the implications of the Russian war are among the key issues expected to be discussed at the QUAD Summit on May 24 in the Japanese capital city of Tokyo. The members of the QUAD -- the US, Japan, Australia, and India will also deliberate on unifying commitment to a rules-based international order as China continues to escalate its aggressive propaganda in the South East Asian region. The grouping will also share mutual views on the global issues and share values of democracy, ANI reported.
The summit is taking place amid the growing influence of China over the free and inclusiveness of the Indo-Pacific trade route. Beijing's coercive practices against Taiwan and challenging the global vision of the Indo-Pacific also have worried global leaders, especially the QUAD as it poses a serious challenge to the democratic values of the countries.
This is the first QUAD meeting in 2022, the previous one was held in the virtual format in March 2021. Earlier in September 2021, Washington hosted an in-person QUAD conclave, where leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and approach to mitigate sporadic outbreaks and vaccine supplies. The QUAD announced a vaccine partnership last year to deliver 1 million vaccine doses to Indo-Pacific by 2022. Also, this will be the first QUAD meeting for newly-elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese and all eyes are on what he brings to the table.