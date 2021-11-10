'Ready To Talk To Dalai Lama, But Not About Tibet': China Makes Its Insecurities Clear

While responding to the exiled Tibetan leader Dalai Lama’s remarks, China on Wednesday invited him for talks with the Chinese leaders, however, China’s invitation has come along with some pre-placed conditions on the meeting, as China only seeks discussion to be focused on the future of ‘Dalai Lama’ himself and not ‘Tibet or Xizang’.

The remarks were made by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a press conference, after the Dalai Lama expressed his desire to visit his old friends in his homeland (Tibet), and denied the possibility of meeting the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China says door for dialogue with Dalai Lama is open, yet refuses discussion on Tibet

Issuing a response to the spiritual leader’s remarks, who had fought for Tibet’s independence against China for decades, Wang Wenbin told the press that Beijing is open for talks with ‘14th Dalai Lama’, whom they believe is a ‘separatist’/ ‘secessionist’.

"The central government in China, on engaging and discussing issues with the 14th Dalai Lama, the position is consistent and clear. The door for dialogue and engagement is open. I would like to stress that the only matter that can be discussed is the future of the Dalai Lama himself and not to do anything with Tibet,” Wang said on the issue of holding talks with the Buddhist monk.

Tibetan Govt in exile is a separatist group: Chinese Official

Besides, the Chinese official also attacked the 86-year-old spiritual leader and remarked that the Dalai Lama should stop opposing the Communist leaders at the centre, rather should "earn the trust of the government". "What the Dalai Lama should do is stop secessionist activities and take concrete measures to win the trust of the central government and the Chinese people," he said.

Extending his attack on the Tibet government in exile, Wang called it an ‘anti-China’ separatist group. "It is an out and out the separatist political group. It is against China's constitution and laws, it is an illegal organisation. No country in the world recognises it,” he added.



The 86 year-old Buddhist monk who's fighting for Tibet’s Independence from China for several decades had fled Tibet in 1959 after his attempts of the uprising against the Chinese failed, nine years after China invaded Tibet with troops in 1950. Since 1959, India has been home to exiled Tibet leader, who is often termed as "separatist" by the Communist leaders of China. Earlier in the day, the Dalai Lama had expressed his willingness to continue his abode in India and said has no plans to move to China or Buddhism centric Taiwan since the relations between them are sensitive and he doesn’t want to get involved in "complicated politics" between the two.

Image: AP/ Twitter/@DalaiLama