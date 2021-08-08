Russia's Putin To Attend UNSC Open Debate; PM Modi To Chair Talks On Maritime Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to participate at the United Nations Security Council meeting on maritime security on August 9. PM Modi will preside over the meet as India assumed its Presidency at the UNSC in August 2021. Putin will attend the meet via video conference within the framework of the UNSC while PM Modi will conduct the initiative of the High-level Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security- A Case for International Cooperation' at 5:30 pm IST.

The Kremlin press service stated, "V.V. Putin will participate in a video conference within the framework of the UN Security Council on the subject of 'Enhancing Maritime Security- A Case for International Cooperation'. The event is held at the initiative of Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the Republic of India which chairs the UN Security Council in August of this year."

India & Russia at UNSC

In September 2020, Vladimir Putin in his maiden participation in a UN event delivered a speech which was aired during the UN General Assembly along with speeches of other leaders. According to a statement of the UNSC, UNSC President TS Tirumurti established that open debates on maritime security will be conducted in a video format, chaired by PM Modi. The conclave will address pressing issues such as piracy and illegal drug, weapon, illegal fishing and human trafficking. As per officials, these issues have implications for the livelihood and security of coastal communities, international trade, and energy security.

PM Modi is set to be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UNSC Open Debate. The event will be broadcast live on the UNSC website and can be viewed from 1730 hours IST.

PM Modi to chair High-level Open Debate at UNSC meet on August 9

Taking this to Twitter, PM Modi stated, "At 5:30 PM tomorrow, 9th August, would be chairing the UNSC High-Level Open Debate on 'Enhancing Maritime Security: A Case For International Cooperation'."

PM Modi further said, "The Open Debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime, and to strengthen coordination in the maritime domain for global peace and prosperity."

Vision SAGAR by PM Modi

SAGAR - an acronym for ‘Security and Growth for all in the Region’ in 2015 is a vision with a focus on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

"The Oceans have played an important part in India’s history right from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization. Based on our civilizational ethos that sees the seas as an enabler of shared peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi put forward the vision of SAGAR," PMO's statement read.

In 2019, at the East Asia Summit, this initiative was further elaborated through the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security including Maritime Ecology;

Maritime Resources;

Capacity Building and Resource Sharing;

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management;

Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation;

Trade Connectivity; and

Maritime Transport.

The UNSC has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in an open debate between high-level briefers from the UN System and key Regional Organizations.

India at UNSC

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1. It is India’s seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member. India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

