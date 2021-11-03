Last Updated:

S Jaishankar 'exchanges Notes On COP26 Developments' With UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Glasgow on November 2. They exchanged notes on COP26 developments.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
S Jaishankar

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar


On the sidelines of the COP26 summit, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Glasgow on Tuesday,  November 2. During the meeting, both the leaders 'exchanged notes' on the COP26 developments. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar shared the picture of his meeting with UK foreign secretary Liz Truss.

S Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary

Jaishankar informed that the regular discussion between them will keep the 'momentum of the Roadmap 2030 strong'. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is in Glasgow along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the COP26 summit, according to ANI. Both the leaders have participated in the COP26 summit and held bilateral meetings with world leaders. External Affairs Minister in the tweet said, "Nice to catch up with UK Foreign Secretary @trussliz. Our regular conversations keep the momentum of the Roadmap 2030 strong. Also exchanged notes on #COP26 developments." 

Roadmap 2030: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson had held a virtual bilateral summit on May 4, 2021, wherein both sides agreed upon an ambitious 'Roadmap 2030' in a bid to elevate bilateral ties to the extent of 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership', the UK government said in a statement. Through the 2030 vision, India and UK are committed to a partnership that delivers in areas of trade, investment, and technological collaboration which improves the lives and livelihoods of citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The 2030 vision also aims at enhancing the defence and security cooperation to bring more secure Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific and India-UK leadership in climate, clean energy, and health as a global force for betterment.

Jaishankar-Truss meeting in India

Earlier in October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during her visit to India. During the meeting, both the ministers reviewed the 'Roadmap 2030' launched during the India-UK virtual summit in May, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release. In addition, both the leaders had a detailed discussion on other issues of mutual interest including trade, people-to-people relationships, health partnership, climate change, science and innovation, defence and security. During the meeting, both the leaders welcomed the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership announced at the Virtual Summit. 

(Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

(Inputs from ANI)

Tags: S Jaishankar, UK Foreign Secretary, COP26
First Published:
