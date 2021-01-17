Scientist Corrects 'climate Change Deniers' In Viral Facebook Post

An atmospheric scientist on January 16 put the climate change doubters to rest in a savage Facebook post that has now gone viral on social media. Katharine Hayhoe asserted that anyone proposing “alternate explanations” to the threats of climate change and its impact on the planet is “blackballed”. The popular atmosphere scientist advocated in several media interviews that the "severe weather conditions" that cause heatwaves, wildfires and hurricanes are attributed to excessive global warming due to climate change. The Texas Tech University scientist in Lubbock addressed her followers who denied the concept of climate change due to, what they described, “lack of scientific evidence”, ultimately rejecting the climate solutions proposed by the scientific community.

In a Facebook post, Hayhoe told the climate change deniers that there have been 150 years of solid, peer-reviewed science to back the vital signs of environmental degradation and other observable effects on the environment. She had also shared a Guardian report in the post in 2017, asserting that the climate contrarians that blame climate change on Jupiter Saturn orbital cycle, about 97 per cent of them who rejected the expert scientific consensus on human-caused global warming had nothing in common with Galileo, who they often invoked as an example.

“Over the last 10 years, at least 38 papers were published in peer-reviewed journals, each claiming various reasons why climate wasn't changing, or if it was, it wasn't humans, or it wasn't bad,” the atmospheric scientist wrote in a Facebook post. She warned, that climate change, “It’s real, it's us, it's serious.”

[Wildfire, drought, hurricanes are a result of climate change according to NASA. Credit: NASA photo/Mellimage/Montree Hanlue]

[NASA says in a report Global climate is projected to continue to change over this century and beyond. Credit: Unsplash]

Counter climate change theories 'flawed'

Condemning the climate change deniers’ theories and their research, Hayhoe said, that with the assistance of her scientist colleague Rasmus Benestad, she recalculated all of the contradictory analyses. “And you know what we found? Every single one of those analyses had an error - in their assumptions, methodology, or analysis - that, when corrected, brought their results into line with the scientific consensus,” Hayhoe informed, calling climate change a real issue and dismissing deniers’ “flawed methodologies”. NASA, in a separate report about climate change, said, “Effects that scientists had predicted in the past would result from global climate change are now occurring: loss of sea ice, accelerated sea-level rise and longer, more intense heat waves.”

