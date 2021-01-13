'Climate Change Is Real And Scary': Spain's Unusual Snowstorm Leaves Netizens Bittersweet

After a persistent blizzard blanketed large parts of Spain with an unusual amount of snow, several internet users took to Twitter to share images and videos. The Spanish capital, Madrid, is trying to get back on its feet after 50-year record snowfall paralysed parts of central Spain over the weekend. According to AP, temperatures in Madrid have hit minus eight degrees due to the storm.

More than half of Spain’s provinces remained under severe weather alerts for Storm Filomena, seven of them at the highest level of warning. Authorities have also activated a red alert for the first time since the system was adopted four decades ago and called in the military to rescue people from vehicles trapped on everything from small roads to the city’s major thoroughfares. Meanwhile, citizens have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of the snowfall around their location. Here are some the trending posts:

Snow in Madrid is a rare and beautiful sight. Here is a short video of today’s snowfall gracefully captured by our Senior Trade Commissioner @KarenKennedyTCS at Retiro Park! ❄️😊 pic.twitter.com/8JIYQ39BBz — Canada in Spain (@CanEmbSpain) January 7, 2021

I don’t want to be a Grinch but this is my patio in Madrid, Spain today.



Snow is nice but this is far from normal. I’ve never seen this in Madrid in my life, neither my parents.



Climate change is real and it’s scary. pic.twitter.com/x7ngm1gfLj — Marina Díez ⚡️ (@Ninfa_dp) January 9, 2021

Madrid City Centre today as the snow storm has his Spain 🇪🇸... pic.twitter.com/pkckBb0gK3 — Fr. Robbie O’Callaghan (@FrRobbieOCall) January 9, 2021

Spain with snow is almost as beautiful as Spain without snow. pic.twitter.com/f3mmQMGYnm — Fr. Goyo (@FrGoyo) January 11, 2021

An unusual snow event in southeast Spain highlights an important hydrological process! Interception: key factor in understanding hydrological effects of tree cover both in water budget and ecohydrology. Easy to see the quantity of soil surface protected by tree (pinus) canopy👇 pic.twitter.com/A0gvrg4bhp — Manuel Esteban Lucas Borja (@MELucasBorja) January 7, 2021

Madrid, Spain 🇪🇸 has smashed snowfall records in an ongoing historic blizzard.



🎥 Great video by a good friend of mine, Mercedes Pérez pic.twitter.com/rqlqzydgjP — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) January 9, 2021

More from Mercedes in Madrid 🇪🇸



The cars are buried and trees are snapping under the weight of the deep snow. Truly epic scenes from Spain. pic.twitter.com/lYGgLFLBeu — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) January 9, 2021

Happy, 😎 I can use my fur coat again.

Spain #spainsnow pic.twitter.com/aubp0H5wxY — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) January 10, 2021

If in doubt ski through the streets of the Madrid.

🎿⛷️🏂#Spain #Snow pic.twitter.com/KKXnr31Vw7 — Javea Properties (@JaveaPropertie2) January 11, 2021

Lowest temperatures since 1982

Meanwhile, schools remained closed in Madrid and much of central Spain. Authorities are urging people to stay at home in a bid to avoid accidents that could further strain emergency rooms in hospitals. AP reported that the town of Bello, in the northeastern Teruel province, registered a temperature of minus 25.4 degrees Celsius, while Molina de Aragón, in the central Guadalajara province, was only a tenth of a degree less cold. As per the reports, the storm has killed four people so far.

Some temperatures were the lowest since 1982. In a preliminary assessment, the city hall estimated that at least 150,000 of Madrid's 800,000 trees have fallen due to the weight of snow. The capital's airport was expected to get back to full operation on Tuesday, and railway operations were steadily increasing in frequency, although Madrid's subway and commuter trains were dangerously overcrowded.

