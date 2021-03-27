'Seafarers, Air Personnel need Priority COVID-19 Vaccination', Warn UN Bodies

International Maritime Organization and the heads of four other United Nations agencies have called for maritime and air transport personnel to be given priority for Covid-19 vaccination, explaining their crucial role in supporting global trade and mobility as it is important for long-term socio-economic recovery.

Seafarers and aircrew are important in maritime and air transport. They are important staff as they travel across the borders which could necessitate the presentation of proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of entry in some countries, despite WHO guidelines. China and the United Arab Emirates have begun to require ships to be crewed by vaccinated seafarers before entering their ports. With nearly half of the world's 1.8 million seafarers hailing from developing countries, where vaccines might be difficult to obtain, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has cautioned that the issuance of so-called vaccine passports may have a significant impact on shipping.

Under the leadership of the World Health Organization (WHO), the UN Crisis Management Team for Covid-19 has determined that all countries should recognise seafarers and aircrew who are expected to fly across borders during the pandemic as a priority category for vaccination against Coronavirus.

The heads of five UN agencies including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Maritime Organisation (IMO), International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and World Health Organisation (WHO) in a joint statement said, "For shipping and air transport to continue to operate safely, the safe cross border movement of seafarers and aircrew must be facilitated. We reiterate our call upon countries that have not done so to designate seafarers and aircrew as key workers."

The organisations expressed their complete support for the implementation of a globally harmonised vaccination certificate system as soon as possible to make international travel for seafarers and aircrew easier. Up to 400,000 seafarers were trapped on board their ships at the height of the crew change crisis, as governments declined to let them off due to fears that the pandemic would spread further.

