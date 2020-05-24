SpaceX Ready To Launch Astronauts To ISS; Conducts Rehearsal 4 Days Before Historic Launch

With four days left for the Demo-2 Mission, the two NASA astronauts -- Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley -- participated in a countdown dress rehearsal of the launch day events on Sunday morning. According to NASA, the astronauts took a 20-minute ride to Launch Complex 39A. Further, they entered the Crew Dragon by way of the pad’s Crew Access Arm and checked their communications systems before the hatch was closed. It concluded with the go/no-go poll for Falcon 9 propellant loading that occurs pre-launch.

With our #LaunchAmerica mission four days away, @Astro_Doug & @AstroBehnken started their day in crew quarters and made the trek to @NASAKennedy’s historic launch pad 39A where they’ll return human spaceflight to U.S. soil: https://t.co/ZABu8RDjhQ pic.twitter.com/q3wFQwzouH — NASA (@NASA) May 23, 2020

About the Mission

On May 23, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that SpaceX has been given a “go-ahead” for the historic Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission set to launch on May 27. With this mission, NASA will launch its first crewed mission from US soil in almost 10 years (since 2011). This is also the first time NASA has allowed a private company like Elon Musk's SpaceX to run the entire show.

What NASA is calling a “new era of human spaceflight” under its program ‘#LaunchAmerica’ involves astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley who will fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft, lifting off on a Falcon 9 rocket at 4:32 p.m. EDT May 27 from Florida. However, the duration of the Demo-2 mission is yet to be determined.

About the astronauts

Bob Behnken and Douglass Hurley were among the first astronauts to begin working and training on SpaceX's next-generation human space vehicle. They were selected for their extensive test pilot and flight experience, including several missions on the space shuttle.

Meanwhile, Behnken is assigned as the joint operations commander for the mission. He will be responsible for activities such as rendezvous, docking, and undocking, as well as Demo-2 activities while the spacecraft is docked to the space station. Hurley has been appointed as the spacecraft commander for Demo-2. He will be responsible for activities such as launch, landing, and recovery.

