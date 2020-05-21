Meet Bob Behnken & Dough Hurley; The First NASA Astronauts SpaceX Will Launch To Orbit

Quick links:
Nasa Astronauts Bob Behnken and Dough Hurley are about to embark on the inaugural flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft. It is reportedly going to be the biggest event of the decade. However, it might not be as everyone had imagined it to be. Read on to know more about the two astronauts and their experience in training.
For years, the two astronauts had anticipated the moment, pictured thousands of people on the Florida beach who would have come to watch them ascend into the sky. Speaking to an American technology news website, Dough Hurley said that they would always get asked about when the event would take place and whether they would get invited. Friends and family members of the two astronauts would ask them these question before the pandemic, Hurley added.
The pandemic would certainly change the picture of how things would look like before the launch of the space shuttle. NASA has urged people to watch the launch from their homes. As disappointed as the astronauts are about it, they too want the same for the safety of people. Hurley and Behnken have been longtime colleagues and friends. They are set to make history together. On May 27th, the duo will board the Crew Dragon.
