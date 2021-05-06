Sputnik Light: All You Need To Know About Russia's New Single-dose COVID-19 Vaccine

Quick links:
Twitter/AP
In a positive development to the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc in the world, the makers of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine on Thursday launched a single-dose vaccine named 'Sputnik Light'. According to the Russian Direct Investment Fund, this revolutionary single-shot vaccine is 80% effective against the virus – a figure higher than most two-shot vaccines around the globe.
The Russia-based manufacturer announced the good news on its official Twitter handle today. "Introducing a new member of the Sputnik family - a single dose Sputnik Light! It’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines. Sputnik Light will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks," the tweet read.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has invited all nations to come together and vaccinate everyone to put an end to the devastating virus. “All country should come together beyond politics, race and caste. We need to vaccinate each and everyone,” he said in a statement.
Introducing a new member of the Sputnik family - a single dose Sputnik Light!— Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 6, 2021
It’s a revolutionary 1-shot COVID-19 vaccine with the 80% efficacy - higher than many 2-shot vaccines.
Sputnik Light will double vaccination rates and help to handle epidemic peaks ✌️ pic.twitter.com/BCybe8yYWU
Amid surging Coronavirus cases across countries, the 'Sputnik Light' vaccine will double the inoculation rates and play a massive role in tackling the pandemic peaks. The vaccine has been authorised for use in Russia.
The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 3.2 million lives worldwide since it first emerged in late 2019. India alone accounts for 46% of global cases and 25% of global deaths reported in the past week, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.