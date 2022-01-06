The Dalai Lama Calls P5 Nations' Statement To Avoid Nuclear War A 'positive Initiative'

Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama hailed the joint statement of P5 nations against nuclear war and arms race saying that it represented an opportunity to make this 21st century an era of 'peace and cooperation'. Issuing a statement on the development, the Dalai Lama asserted that it was essential for the UN and its member nations to make concerted efforts to end the threat of nuclear weapons and move towards 'total nuclear disarmament'.

The Dalai Lama's remarks came after P5 nations underlined their desire to prevent an arms race to create a secure environment with the ultimate goal of a 'world without nuclear weapons'.

"As an avowed campaigner for demilitarisation throughout the world and the elimination of all nuclear weapons, I firmly believe this to be a positive initiative. Despite many great developments that also took place, the 20th century was an era of violence that included the horrific use of nuclear weapons. It was a time during which some 200 million people are said to have been killed. This joint statement reflects the reality that we live in an increasingly interdependent world, and represents an opportunity to make this 21st century an era of peace and cooperation," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

Further, the Dalai Lama stated that he firmly believes in the 'oneness of humanity' and was convinced that issues between countries could be resolved through dialogue in a spirit of accommodation, understanding, and diplomacy. He concluded with the observation that history provides ample evidence that violence never leads to lasting peace.

P5 states pledge to avoid nuclear war

On January 3, the Permanent five (P5) countries - China, the USA, Russia, France, and Britain - issued a joint statement, affirming their commitment towards their Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations and pledged to prevent "an arms race that would benefit none." The countries signed a pact reaffirming their goal of a nuke-free world.

"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. As nuclear use would have far-reaching consequences, we also affirm that nuclear weapons- for as long as they continue to exist- should serve defensive purposes, deter aggression, and prevent war. We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," the statement read.

The nations also underlined their shared intention of maintaining and strengthening national measures to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons to prevent unauthorised or unintended use of nuclear weapons.