Thousands Of Young Climate Activists Protest At Glasgow; Greta Calls COP26 'a Failure'

Thousands of young pro-climate marchers gathered on the streets of Glasgow on Friday demanding concrete actions from the world leaders at the UN climate conference to avert the catastrophic outcomes of global climate change. The pro-environment rally, initially organised by Fridays for Future at George Square, turned into a youth-driven movement earlier on November 5, led by the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to the UN, the demonstration witnessed small children waving slogans to combat climate change on handmade picket signs. The rally also constituted older adults that were seen demanding a better future for the future generations, UN informed in a release. The COP26 climate conference's host city saw citizen activists converge in unprecedented numbers rallying to get their message heard by the world leaders.

“I really care about the world that we are passing on to future generations, and what we are doing to the Global South. I live in southwest Wales and climate change is clearly happening, but we don´t even grasp what is happening in so many other parts of the world and I am scared,” Welsh pro-climate protester, Jane Mansfield, said.

“Act now so that we still have a future to live in.”



While the World Leaders Summit took place in the Blue Zone this week, we asked visitors to our Green Zone what their message was for global leaders across the river.



The youth have spoken. We must act now.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/j2HnhsKwdS — COP26 (@COP26) November 5, 2021

The Welsh citizen was seen carrying a placard that read, “Code red for humanity”-- a popular signature phrase said by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as the UN released its latest IPCC report earlier this year warning of a looming climate catastrophe. The climate demonstration was led by the Latin-American Indigenous leaders who shouted loud messages to world leaders: “Stop extracting resources” and "Leave carbon in the ground."

(Climate activists march during a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. Image: AP)

(Indigenous people from Brazil speak from a stage during a demonstration in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: AP)

At a stage in George Square, the demonstrators called for robust climate action as they said that the indigenous people have been dying in the rivers, being washed away by the massive floods triggered by climate pattern shifts. “Houses are being washed away, schools full of children inside, bridges, our food our crops, everything is being washed away”, they yelled, according to the UN. Environmental activists were also seen donning bobblehead masks that depicted faces of the world presidents and the prime ministers. It carried images of them being arrested with signs that read “climate criminals”.

“We must be at the centre of decisions that happen here.”



On Youth Day at #COP26, we look back at a week where young people have made their voices heard in the Blue Zone and beyond.



Today and everyday, we hear their call for #ClimateAction. pic.twitter.com/wdLJt74FFJ — COP26 (@COP26) November 5, 2021

Gretta declares COP26 climate meet ‘a failure’

Youth activist Greta Thunberg from Sweden declared that the COP26 was a “failure," as she appeared on the stage. She slammed world leaders for turning the climate meet into a "PR event to fight for the status quo", as said COP26 had become a "global north greenwash festival” during the Friday March.

The UK COP26 Presidency collaborated with YOUNGO (the Children and Youth Constituency of the UNFCCC) and other young partners as the climate meeting neared the end of the first week to mark Youth Empowerment Day.

(Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg salutes after giving her speech in Glasgow, Scotland. Image: AP)

(Climate activists march during a demonstration in Glasgow which hosted the UN Climate Summit. Image: AP)

It’s Youth and Public Empowerment Day at #COP26



Young climate leaders around the world are an unstoppable force.



Today and everyday we take inspiration from these young people.#TogetherForOurPlanet — COP26 (@COP26) November 5, 2021

"What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" young protesters were heard chanting, according to on-ground reporters of Euronews. The youth flashed banners with daring climate slogans for leaders such as "I have to clear up my mess, why don’t you clear up yours?" and "Stop climate crimes” as Day 5 of COP26 was underway.

"Governments of the global north are refusing to take any real action,” Greta said, according to Euronews. "Are we fighting to save ourselves and the living planet, or are we fighting to save the business as usual?” she further lashed out, adding that history will judge world leaders poorly and “we will not accept it."

(People protest inside the COP26 venue in Glasgow. Image: AP)