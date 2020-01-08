Turkey Doesn't Want Middle East Region To Turn Into Area Of Military Operations: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commented on the January 8 missile strikes on US military bases in Iraq by Iran. He said that Turkey does not want the Middle East region to turn into an area for military operations, and further said that the tensions between the US and Iran have reached a dangerous level. He added that Ankara is involved in "active diplomatic efforts" to de-escalate the tensions in the region. Turkey said that it will try to de-escalate the soaring tensions between Iran and the United States and will do anything it can, to ‘reduce the cycle of violence’.

Turkey put efforts to de-escalate tensions

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reportedly revealed that Ankara has been in touch with both parties after the top commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force was killed by US forces. Cavusoglu held phone calls with his Iranian and US counterparts to discuss the issue and said that current escalation would be on the agenda when Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Turkey on January 8. He informed that he has also discussed the issue with Russia, Britain, Qatar, Pakistan, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Iraq asks foreign military forces to leave

Iraq has asked foreign military forces to leave the country but Cavusoglu opined that it would strengthen radical groups in the region. While leaders from around the world have avoided taking sides with calls of restraint, China has held the United States responsible for the escalation in the aftermath of the Iranian General’s killing. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the decision of the Trump administration to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal is the primary cause of nuclear tension.

