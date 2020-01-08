Boris Johnson On US-Iran Tensions: 'UK Will Continue To work For De-escalation'

Brushing aside Opposition charges that the UK government is toeing US President Donald Trump's line on the soaring tensions between it and Iran, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his country would continue to work for de-escalation in the Gulf along with its Western allies, Iraq and Iran. The PM was briefing the UK House of Commons where he came under scrutiny from Opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn over the handling of the issue.

"The UK will continue to work for de-escalation in the region. We had success in bringing together a (joint) European response with the support of our American friends and working with both the Iranians and the Iraqis to dial this thing down. We are determined to guarantee the safety and security of the people of Iraq and will continue to stick up for the people of the Middle East who have suffered at the hands of Qassem Soleimani and the IRGC and the terrorism it promoted," PM Johnson said.

READ | Britain Will Not Lament Death Of Soleimani: PM Boris Johnson

'Absolute fiction' says PM on Labour's charge

The leader also hit out at Corbyn for suggesting that he is following Trump's line on the issue to gain goodwill from the President that'll benefit a US-UK trade deal. "This is absolute fiction," replied Johnson to the Labour leader's charge. The PM also took a jibe at Corbyn for allegedly receiving GBP 10,000 from an Iranian media network to appear on its channel. Johnson also criticised Corbyn for not yet condemning the activities of Soleimani

READ | Iran Strikes US Base In Iraq: World Divided, Oil Prices Surge; Everything You Need To Know

Johnson backs US killing of Soleimani

PM Boris Johnson backed the US killing top Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on January 3 and said Soleimani was responsible for terror attacks against British forces in Iraq. The general was the head of the Quds force, a dedicated unit of Iran's elite Revolutionary Gaurd Corps which is responsible for spreading Iranian military influence abroad.

"Soleimani and his Quds force were arming Hezbollah which was attacking civilians, sustaining the Assad regime in Syria and supplying IED devices to terrorists who maimed and killed British troops. That man had the blood of British troops on his hand," PM Johnson said.

READ | China Breaks Silence On Mega Iran-US Escalation With A Message For All Concerned Parties

Missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

On January 8, Iran launched a series of missiles at two Iraqi bases – Ain al-Asad and Erbil, hosting American and other coalition troops, in a state of retaliation to the US killing ofSoleimani. The attack ensued as Tehran vowed of a "harsh retaliation" against America, over the killing of the country's second most significant figure. In response to the strike, which the Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei called a "slap on America's face", the US President in a tweet claimed that "all is well."

READ | Syrian FM Expresses 'full Solidarity' With Iran Amid Heightened Tensions