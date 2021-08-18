UN Human Rights Council To Convene Special Session Over Afghanistan Crisis On August 24

In a key development, the United Nations Human Rights Council has decided to hold a special session to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 24. The UN human rights commission observed that the situation in Kabul after the Taliban's siege has worsened the condition of the people and the country. The meeting will be held to address "serious human rights concerns and the situation in Afghanistan," reported the news agency ANI.

A couple of days ago United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held meetings on the recent developments in Afghanistan. The meeting was chaired by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, under the Presidency of India. The high-level meeting was called to discuss the rapidly worsening situation in the war-torn country after the Taliban breached Kabul.

As per the reports, the UN Human Rights Council special session over Afghanistan's plight will be convened with the involvement of 60 Observer States, including France, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and France. Notably, this will be the 31st session, and it needs the support of one-third of the 47 members of the Council. To successfully convene this session, the Council needs support from more than 16 countries. So far, 29 countries have supported the request to start the special season, including Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Czechia, Denmark, France, Gabon, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Netherlands, Pakistan, Poland, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Uzbeki, and the United Kingdom.

United Nations Human Rights Council special session

The high-level Human Rights Commission meeting will take place in a hybrid format in Room XX of the Palais des Nations. The session will be live telecasted in six American languages and will begin at 10 am on Tuesday, August 24. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the interventions will be carried online, and media people are asked to cover the session on the webcast. Meanwhile, before holding this meeting, the Council is likely to convene a general meeting including all the organizations on Monday, August 23, where all the details regarding the special session will be announced. Notably, the special session is being held on the official request submitted by Pakistan, the Coordinator of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, and Afghanistan, which is currently being supported by over 88 countries.

Image Credit: AP

(With ANI Inputs)