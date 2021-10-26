Greenhouse Gas Emission Alarm: Scorching Highlights From UN Report Ahead Of COP26

Quick links:
IMAGE: Representative Image/Pixabay
The concentration of heat-trapping greenhouse gasses reached a new record last year, with an annual rate of increase overhauling the decade’s average. In a detailed report released on Monday, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) highlighted that the economic slowdown from COVID-19 failed to have any discernible impact on the atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases and their growth. Notably, the Green House Gas Bulletin comes days before the much-awaited COP26 summit which focuses on scaling down global carbon emissions.
Here is all that the WMO stated:
“Carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for centuries and in the ocean for even longer. The last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was 3-5 million years ago, when the temperature was 2-3°C warmer and sea level was 10-20 meters higher than now. But there weren’t 7.8 billion people then,” said WMO Secretary-General Prof. Petteri Taalas.
“Many countries are now setting carbon neutral targets and it is hoped that COP26 will see a dramatic increase in commitments. We need to transform our commitment into action that will have an impact of the gases that drive climate change. We need to revisit our industrial, energy and transport systems and whole way of life. The needed changes are economically affordable and technically possible. There is no time to lose,” he added.
Representative Image: Pixabay