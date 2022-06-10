UNGA Adopts Resolution On Multilingualism That Mentions Hindi Language For The First Time

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday adopted the resolution on multilingualism, which mentions the Hindi language for the first time, along with Bengali and Urdu, informed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti. He added that in the year 2018, India launched the 'Hindi@UN project' to spread awareness among the Hindi speakers.

The resolution which has been adopted states that it “expresses appreciation for the efforts of the Department of Global Communications in highlighting some recent important communications and messages of the Secretary-General in non-official languages, such as Portuguese, Hindi, Kiswahili, Persian, Bangla and Urdu, in addition to official languages, in order to promote multilingualism.”

Speaking in the General Assembly hall, Tirumurti noted that this year, “for the first time, the resolution has a mention of Hindi language.” “The resolution encourages the UN Department of Global Communications to continue disseminating important communications and messages in official as well as in non-official languages, including in the Hindi language,” he said.

“The resolution also mentions Bangla and Urdu for the first time. We welcome all these additions. It is imperative that multilingualism at the United Nations in a true sense is embraced and India will support the UN in achieving this objective,” he added.

India's push for 'Hindi' at UN

Tirumurti recalled a UN Security Council resolution adopted in its first session on February 1, 1946, which stated that “the United Nations cannot achieve its purposes unless the people of the world are fully informed of its aims and activities.”

In the month of May, India contributed USD 800,000 towards efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the United Nations. As per a PTI report, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra had handed over the cheque to the Deputy Director and Officer-In-Charge (News and Media Division), United Nations Department of Global Communications Mita Hosali. The Indian mission had said that the Indian Government has been making efforts to expand the use of Hindi in the UN.