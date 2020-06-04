"So Sorry": US Apologises To India After Mahatma Gandhi's Statue Vandalised In Washington

After a shocking incident of vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington D.C emerged, the United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster has apologised on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Juster has said that he is appalled by both on the killing of George Floyd and the 'awful' violence and vandalism that has began in name of protests thereafter. He also assured that the US administration stands against prejudice and discrimination of any type, while also extending his 'sorry' to India.

So sorry to see the desecration of the Gandhi statue in Wash, DC. Please accept our sincere apologies. Appalled as well by the horrific death of George Floyd & the awful violence & vandalism. We stand against prejudice & discrimination of any type. We will recover & be better. — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) June 4, 2020

Amid widespread protest against the killing of George Floyd, the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC has been desecrated, reported news agency ANI on Thursday morning. Quoting sources, ANI on Thursday also said that United States Park Police have launched an investigation. More details are awaited.

George Floyd's death

For over a week now there have been widespread protests around the United States. Tensions and violence continue to escalate in many areas including outside the White House, with protesters demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family under the banner of #BlackLivesMatter.

The 46-year-old George Floyd had died while being restrained by Minneapolis police. A video went viral in which a white police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck despite Floyd's continuous plea stating that he could not breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court this week. Three other police officers have been fired and deliberations are ongoing as to what punishment should be meted out to them.

On June 1, United States President Donald Trump declared himself "the president of law and order" and announced deployment of the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests. Narrating a series of incidents where people have been attacked and buildings have been vandalized during the on-going protest while also ensuring justice to George Floyd and his family, Trump said that violent acts are not of 'peaceful protesters but are examples of domestic terror'.

