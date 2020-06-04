Gandhi Statue Outside Indian Embassy In US Desecrated Amid Black Lives Matter Protest

In a shocking incident amid widespread protest in the United States of America (USA) against the killing of George Floyd, the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC has been desecrated, reported news agency ANI. Quoting sources, ANI on Thursday also said that United States Park Police have launched an investigation. More details are awaited.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements of #BlackLivesMatter protesters. Sources tell ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jxRpIhqd2W — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

For over a week now there have been widespread protests around the United States. Tensions and violence continue to escalate in many areas including outside the White House, with protesters demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family under the banner of #BlackLivesMatter.

The 46-year-old George Floyd had died while being restrained by Minneapolis police. A video went viral in which a white police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck despite Floyd's continuous plea stating that he could not breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court this week. Three other police officers have been fired and deliberations are ongoing as to what punishment should be meted out to them.

On June 1, United States President Donald Trump declared himself "the president of law and order" and announced deployment of the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests. Narrating a series of incidents where people have been attacked and buildings have been vandalized during the on-going protest while also ensuring justice to George Floyd and his family, Trump said that violent acts are not of 'peaceful protesters but are examples of domestic terror'.

Trump said: "Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Gaurd in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and Governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If the city or states refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residence then I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them."

The protests, however, have intensified and grown geographically, being witnessed in major European cities as well, and significantly on social media.

