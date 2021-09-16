The United States, United Kingdom and Australia have announced a trilateral security partnership. The trilateral security partnership, called "AUKUS", was announced jointly by President Joe Biden, Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison virtually by video conference. The new trilateral partnership has been launched to help in sustaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The three nations would work together to "strengthen the ability of each" to pursue their defence interests through cooperation on defence technology. In the joint statement, the three heads of the state asserted would work together to encourage greater information and technological cooperation. They would develop a closer integration of security and defence-related science, technology, industrial bases, and supply chains. The US, Australia and the UK also plan to deepen defence ties across security sectors including cyber, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies and undersea capabilities. The three nations would work together for the development of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines, with a "focus on interoperability, commonality, and mutual benefit".

AUKUS' first task is to deliver new nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia

Speaking at the video conference, Morrison said that the first major initiative of AUKUS would be to deliver a new nuclear-powered submarine fleet to Australia. He further stated that the three countries would work together for the next 18 months "to seek to determine the best way forward to achieve this." Morrison added that they plan to build the in Adelaide in close cooperation with the United Kingdom and the United States. Morrison stressed that Australia was not seeking nuclear weapons or to develop a civil nuclear capability. He asserted that they would adhere to its nuclear nonproliferation obligations. Morrison noted that the AUKUS will contribute to the growing partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region which comprises of "ANZUS; our ASEAN friends; our bilateral strategic partners, the Quad; Five Eyes countries; and, of course, our dear Pacific family.".

"Our world is becoming more complex, especially here in our region, the Indo-Pacific. This affects us all. The future of the Indo-Pacific will impact all our futures", Morrison said in the virtual conference. "To meet these challenges, to help deliver the security and stability our region needs, we must now take our partnership to a new level, a partnership that seeks to engage, not to exclude, to contribute, not take; and to enable and empower, not to control or coerce", Morrison added.

Biden's trilateral security initiative address on Indo-Pacific

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke alongside US president Joe Biden and Australian Prime minister Scott Morrison to launch the AUKUS partnership. Johnson said that he was "delighted" to join President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison in announcing the new trilateral defence partnership, known as AUKUS. He asserted that the trilateral security partnership has been launched with the "aim of working hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific".

"We are opening a new chapter in our friendship, and the first task of this partnership will be to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, emphasising, of course, that the submarines in question will be powered by nuclear reactors, not armed with nuclear weapons. And our work will be fully in line with our non-proliferation obligations", Johnson said in the virtual conference. "This will be one of the most complex and technically demanding projects in the world, lasting for decades and requiring the most advanced technology", Johnson added.

US President Joe Biden thanked the two heads of the state for "this partnership, your vision as we embark together on this strategic mission". Biden termed the new partnership as a "historic step" to deepen and formalize cooperation among the three nations to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term. Furthermore, Biden announced that the governments of the three nations would launch an 18-month consultation time to determine each element of the program which involves workforce, training requirements, production timelines, safeguards and nonproliferation measures, nuclear stewardship and safety.

"We need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve. Because the future of each of our nations and indeed the world depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific enduring and flourishing in the decades ahead", Biden said in the virtual conference. "AUKUS will bring together our sailors, our scientists, and our industries to maintain and expand our edge in military capabilities and critical technologies, such as cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and undersea domains", Biden added.

Image: AP