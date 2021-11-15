Warming Temperatures Influences Alteration In Atmosphere's Structure: Study

Recent multinational research reveals that there is an increasing influence of climate change on the structure of the Earth's atmosphere. The study, which is released in Science Advances journal, uses weather balloon data and specialised satellite measurements for decades to calculate the amount to which the apex of the atmosphere's lowest level is increasing. As per the research, the tropopause is pressing and going up to the stratosphere barrier by around 50-60 meters every decade. It has been speculated that the warm temperatures which are produced at the Earth's surface led the lower atmosphere to grow.

Bill Randel, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and co-author of the recent research said, “This is an unambiguous sign of changing atmospheric structure. These results provide independent confirmation, in addition to all the other evidence of climate change, that greenhouse gases are altering our atmosphere,” as per ANI.

As per the research, the tropopause which is basically an atmospheric zone that separates the dense and turbulent troposphere from the upper and more stable stratosphere varies in height based on the season such as roughly 5 miles beyond Earth's surface around the pole regions to 10 miles at the equator.

Researches on expansion of Tropopause due to warming temperatures

Furthermore, the constantly growing height of the tropopause in the past few decades has had little influence on the ecosystem or environment, however, it does highlight the broad effects of greenhouse gas emissions. Tropopause has been proven to be increasing in other previous scientific studies. This occurred not just as a result of climate change, but the previous research stated that it has also been the result of stratospheric cooling caused by ozone depletion.

Randel along with his co-authors have used newly accessible data to determine the proportion of the tropopause expansion in which the stratospheric temperatures are no longer a factor. The researchers have mainly focused on two sources of data, one of which was a newly updated library of radiosonde measurements, which have been placed far into the stratosphere on weather balloons for years to monitor atmospheric parameters.

Since the radiosonde dataset is most comprehensive across land areas of the Northern Hemisphere, the researchers have also looked at data from specialised satellite equipment which analyses how radio signals from the Global Positioning System (GPS) curve and decrease as they move through it. This specialised satellite equipment has been tracking atmospheric properties since 2002.

Further, to evaluate expansion, the research team has also taken records of the natural occurrences using statistical approaches that temporarily shift air temperatures and influence tropopause. This includes volcanic eruptions as well as the periodical warming and cooling of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean known as El Nino. Following this, they would be able to pinpoint the influence of human-caused warming which also affects the rising of the tropopause.

Study reveals tropopause rises to 58-59 meters per decade due to warming

After several analyses, their research on radiosonde measurements revealed that the tropopause has risen steadily in height since 1980 with around 58-59 meters per decade, in which it has been observed that 50-53 meters of expansion have happened due to human-induced lower-atmosphere heating.

Highlighting the findings, Randel noted, “The study captures two important ways that humans are changing the atmosphere.” He went on to say that even as civilization has effectively stabilised conditions in the stratosphere by banning ozone-depleting chemicals, emissions of greenhouse gases are gradually affecting the height of the tropopause, in which it is expanding, ANI reported.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative Image)