WFEB Discusses 'Happiness Quotient In India', Focusses On Rising Concerns During Pandemic

On the occasion of World Health Day, World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) hosted a mega-virtual event on Wednesday, April 7. The public interest foundation held a virtual conference on "Crisis! Opportunity? Keeping up the Happiness Quotient in India" amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, which has resurfaced in parts of the world as humanity rushes to inoculate itself with newly-developed COVID-19 vaccines.

Commencing the event, Aadesh Goyal, Global CHRO and Member Global Management Committee Tata Communications and the moderator of the event, talked about the increasing concern of the companies and organisations on "how to keep happiness quotient growing in India."

Goyal introduced the panel of the discussion, which included Arjun Singh, Managing Director, Asia Yodlee Infotech, India, Supria Dhanda, Vice President and Country, Manager Western Digital, India, Bhumika Srivastava, Head HR and Director Employee Experience Airbnb Chairman SCOPE and Soumitra Bhattacharya, President and Managing Director Bosch India.

WFEB holds session on Happiness Quotient at the workplaces in India

Starting the panel discussion, Soumitra Bhattacharya unveiled the working style of his company Bosch India. He affirmed that he had no idea at the beginning of how the company is going to survive throughout the pandemic. The first and the foremost thing that he did to sustain during the pandemic was "continue communication." He stated that the company has a clear policy-- "people first." He explained, "If we do not talk, we do not listen and share our vulnerability, we will not be able to learn and work."

Bosch, which is an ethical and trust run company, ensured the rescaling of the migrant workers. The company produced 1,00,000 masks in a month and 50 lakh masks have been sent to government health care and frontline workers as of now. To ensure employee engagement, the company developed a Bosh Learning Campus so that Bosshlers can rethink and work better. Soumitra noted, "We do not achieve everything but we are on a journey and I think it is the journey of happiness."

On being asked about the breakthrough ideas to impact the happiness quotient, he said that the best thing is to keep it "simple and authentic" as one can not extract personal life from the work life.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Supria Dhanda focused on the structure of the organisation to keep the employees happy and engaged. She expressed, during COVID, "what happened was we all witnessed a pause," but the digital organisation saw a hike. Referring to her own business experience, Dhanda said, the organisation structure helped the companies during the pandemic. "We had to decode, learn and de-learn. The new mantra is to slow, to go fast," she added. Since everything turned upside down during the pandemic, the companies analyzed that their employees need direction. She postulated that clearly, the message was "employees first." She opined, "If I am alive and healthy, I can contribute to the organisation. We were very clear in our communication."

Taking about another aspect of keeping the happiness quotient high in the organisation, the Western Digital President explained that "Trust, value, integrity" are the pillars to keep employees happy. Citing the basic adaptation of 'work from home' by the companies during the pandemic, she said if the employees can work from home, the company don't need them in the office. She also stated that the HR team of her company protected the privacy and confidentiality of the employees. Concluding her point, she asserted, "happiness is defined differently for a different person. When everything is uncertain, we need to check what is constant. We see that the opportunity is more flexible."

On being asked about India's lowest rank in the list of happiness quotient and how it can be improved, Dhanda said that the companies have done way better in the last few years. "All the companies are waking up to the new format, she exclaimed." But, the countries like India, people are struggling with basic food, shelter and work, the happiness is far. But, the cooperates can take a pledge to stuck to the values and the ethics so that it can bring a change, she noted.

'Happiness Quotient in India is a major concern now', says pannel

Another panellist Arjun, Managing Director at Asia Yodlee Infotech, said that maintaining happiness quotient at the workplace was like an "ice bucket challenge" at the time of the pandemic. However, the pandemic has given a blueprint to the future work culture. "Changing our behaviour showed glimpses of a new blueprint, where one can work in hand and with mother nature to create a sustainable world," he stated.

Sharing his experience, he said that the number of questions hit his mind when he thought on "Should I take the responsibility of bringing happiness at the workplace. The office is about bringing productivity not happiness." But, he finds out that happiness is key to productivity. Working on to grow the happiness quotient, his company started an "Annual Career Fest." The hidden purpose was to respect what everyone does for the company. Reacting to the pandemic, the company imposed 100% WFH. An extra COVID insurance policy was provided to the employees, he said.

In addition, the company allowed people to be creative. "We empowered them", he asserted. The employee and the employer's engagement during the pandemic increased holistically. The company has also observed a tremendous upsurge in generosity, contribution and appreciation. On being asked if the company should take responsibility for the employee, he said, "employees will only be happy if they are productive. There is a win-win to be found. In that regards, a company should take responsibility."

Bhumika Srivastava, Director Employee Experience Airbnb Chairman, found 2020 as the toughest year for travel and tourism-related organisations. Being associated with Airbnb amid the pandemic, she finds out "when a crisis hits, go back to your roots" and rebuild your organisation. Last year, the business had so many odds, she informed. In just 8 weeks, the company's (Airbnb) stakes dropped by 80%. Revealing the mantra, Srivastava said, "Compassion, Resilience and Empathy helped us to set pioneer in that sense. Focus on the core values and care for everyone including stakeholders, employees and the guests."

She added that at the time of crises, 'your culture gets tested'. To sustain during the pandemic, her company decided to simplify the mission, like sending offers to guests. "We sent referral letters, we funded the ex-employees. In 9 months we got the business back, 70% of our employees have joined back, she noted. She expressed that the connection and the empathy with the employees worked. The company ensured that all the hosts onboard must understand the mission of the company, which is, everyone should feel that they belong to the place. The employees co-created that culture as they all driven by a value system and the happiness quotient was really up, Srivastava concluded.

On being asked, technology can be leveraged for increasing the effectiveness related project for a company, she said that the technology is going to play a big role "if we already have not moved in that direction." The world has changed in so many ways after realizing that everything is not going back to the normalcy soon. Engagement, connections can be done through technology. It helped people to simplify the business, added Bhumika.

Winding up the session, the moderator highlighted that four aspects of happiness from the point of view of employee including "health and safety", "employee engagement", "well-being" and "authenticity".

(Picture Credit: The Art of Living)