WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Calls For Deeper Probe Into Lab Leak Covid Origins Theory

A team of WHO experts who investigated the origin of the novel coronavirus have said that it has "not yet" found the source of the deadly virus. Also, they called for further investigation to come up with answers for various questions. The report by the team which visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan from January 14 to February 10 was published on Tuesday, March 30.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “As far as WHO is concerned, all hypotheses remain on the table. This report is a very important beginning, but it is not the end. We have not yet found the source of the virus, and we must continue to follow the science and leave no stone unturned as we do”. He added, “It advances our understanding in important ways, while raising questions that will need to be addressed by further studies”. READ | Tedros: US to remain in WHO is 'good day for global health'

Earlier, Tedros said that all hypotheses regarding the origin of COVID-19 disease are on the table and further study is needed. The UN health agency chief was asked about the report on COVID-19 origins, to which he said, “all hypotheses are open and warrant further studies”. A team of international experts had visited Wuhan in January to examine the possible source of animal-to-human transmission. He said the team will brief all 194 member states of WHO on Tuesday, following which the report will be published on the UN organization’s website. Tedros said he has seen the report and that all hypotheses remain open and require further study.

Chinese health officials, who worked alongside their international counterparts to reach a conclusion on the origin of the virus, said last week that the disease may have gotten into humans via three possible ways. Chinese officials said both sides agreed that a lab leak was “extremely unlikely” as suggested earlier by some conspiracy theorists and the previous US administration. The report may argue three possible ways the virus could have transmitted to humans - via infected bats, through an intermediate mammal, or through frozen meat imports.

(Image Credits: AP)