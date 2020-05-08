WHO Concedes 'Wuhan Market Had Clear Role In Virus Outbreak' As China Agrees To Probe

In a massive development, WHO scientist Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, on Friday, stated that the Wuhan market had role in virus outbreak, but more research is needed. Dr. Embarek - who is a WHO expert on food safety and zoonotic viruses, has stated that while the role was clear, its exact role is not clear yet. This is the first statement in which WHO has openly admitted the role of China's Wuhan market in the spread of the pandemic.

China shows support for WHO-led inquiry into global COVID-19 response

WHO: 'Wuhan market's role'

“The market played a role in the event, that’s clear. But what role we don’t know. Whether it was the source or amplifying setting or just a coincidence that some cases were detected in and around that market,” said Dr Peter Ben Embarek in a press briefing.

He added, "Food safety in these environments is rather difficult and therefore it's not surprising that sometimes we also have these events happening within markets". According to Ben Embarek, it might take considerable time to identify the original animal source for the new coronavirus. Embarek said while China likely has the necessary expertise to conduct such studies and has not noted any problems in China's willingness to collaborate with others.

WHO expert comments on wet markets

China supports pandemic response review

Earlier in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that China supports the review of the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, led by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but only after the pandemic is over. He added that the review should be conducted in an “open, transparent and inclusive” manner under the leadership of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Several countries including France and the UK have urged for greater transparency over China’s handling of the virus outbreak while the United States and Australia have demanded an independent investigation into it.

US, China trade envoys promise 'favorable conditions'

US President Donald Trump has slammed the WHO and China claiming that the World Health Organisation (WHO) really blew it. He also slashed the funding to WHO and has hinted at retaliatory tariffs on China. In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the United States to join with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game. Currently, the global Coronavirus cases stand at 3,967,808 with 273,534 deaths.

On COVID-19, China either made a terrible mistake or probably it was incompetence: Trump