WHO Experts In China In Search Of Answers To Unknowns About COVID-19

Global event News

A WHO team of experts is currently in China trying to find much-needed answers to the many unknowns surrounding novel Coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

WHO experts and Chinese counterparts look for answers about COVID-19

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that a team of experts from WHO is currently in China to find much-needed answers to some unknowns surrounding the Coronavirus that is devastating China. The coronavirus was officially named by the WHO as COVID-19.

WHO expert team looking for answers

Tedros in his Tweet said that the team of experts from the WHO was working on the ground with their Chinese counterparts and looking for answers that could help in the fight against the novel Coronavirus. The WHO Director-General also added that the team of experts was formed under the Global Outbreak Alert & Response Network.

In another Tweet, Tedros claimed to have briefed WHO member states about key issues related to COVID-19. These issues included an urgent need to find a balance in the allocation of resources between funding public health programs and vaccine research and development.

Read: Novel Coronavirus: Six Chinese Nationals Put Under Surveillance In Shimla

Read: India's Third Coronavirus Patient Tests Negative; Decision On Discharge On Thursday

Earlier Canada had pledged two million US dollars towards the WHO and its efforts to combat COVID-19. Tedros had also thanked Canada for its contribution.

(Image Credit: AP)

Read: Shanghai Company Donates 3D-printed Wards To Hubei Hospital To Contain Coronavirus

Read: Seventh Indian Tested Positive For Coronavirus On Quarantined Cruise Ship In Japan

