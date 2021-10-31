WHO Team Meets China Counterparts; Discusses Need To Investigate COVID Origin

In a major development with regard to the Coronavirus pandemic, a World Health Organisation (WHO) team on Sunday had a crucial meeting with their Chinese counterparts, discussing the need for transparency in the ongoing investigation to find the origin of the COVID virus, informed WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. At the meeting, the leaders also discussed the importance of increasing global access to Coronavirus vaccines and the measures that are to be taken to avert another such pandemic.

Met with Wang Yi, Minister of @MFA_China, at @g20org & discussed 🇨🇳's efforts to scale up global #COVID19 vaccine access, as well as the importance of global solidarity & a science-first approach to overcoming the pandemic & averting future ones. pic.twitter.com/qX7XMNIFLv — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 31, 2021

During our meeting, I stressed the need for ongoing & deep cooperation & transparency to uncover the #COVID19 virus origins. @WHO looks forward to more collaboration with Chinese & international experts as part of the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens. — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 31, 2021

WHO Chief Warns Of New Virus

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the meeting with the G20 health and finance ministers on Friday that a new virus may emerge "at some point" that cannot simply be contained. He urged the world leaders to unite against the pandemic and called for global vaccine equity along with a strengthened finance system.

"It’s a biological certainty that at some point, another virus will emerge that we simply can’t contain. We can take the steps now to prepare for that virus, to detect it and to respond rapidly when it arrives," the WHO chief said.

During his speech on Friday, the WHO Director mentioned the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases since the second wave fuelled by the Delta variant of the virus. "Driven by the Delta variant, cases and deaths are once again rising globally, including in many of your own countries," Dr Ghebreyesus said, as per WHO's statement. He also asserted that the fear of transmission shall remain even though the countries continue to reach colossal records of vaccinating citizens against the COVID-19 virus. "Although vaccines save lives, they do not stop transmission, which is why every country must continue to use every tool, including tailored public health and social measures, in combination with tests, treatments, and vaccines," he said.

China Accuses US Of Politicising COVID Origin Research

Meanwhile, slamming the latest reports of the United States on the origin of the COVID-19 virus, China on Sunday accused Washington of politicising the report to dent the global image of 'Dragon'. Beijing said that the latest report of the US was "unscientific" and has the potential to damage global efforts in fighting the pandemic. Citing earlier reports of the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the latest record was another series of lies presented by Washington in its "so-called virus origin report".

Image: Twitter/@DrTedros