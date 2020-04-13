WHO Terms COVID-19 '10 Times Deadlier Than Swine Flu', Lists Lockdown Relaxation Criteria

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, WHO Director-General Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus opined that COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier than the 2009 Swine flu pandemic. Mentioning that several countries were caught in the dilemma of when to lift restrictions or impose a lockdown, he maintained that any such decision should be guided by protecting human health. At the same time, he called upon countries to ensure that containment measures are not at the expense of human rights. Moreover, Dr.Tedros added that the WHO would be publishing its updated strategic advice on April 14 to support the countries in making these decisions.

"Evidence from several countries is giving us a clearer picture about this virus, how it behaves, how to stop it & how to treat it.

We know that #COVID19 spreads fast & we know that it is deadly – 10 times deadlier than the virus responsible for the 2009 flu pandemic"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 13, 2020

WHO lays down 6 criteria

The WHO's strategic advice contains 6 criteria for countries to determine whether they should lift the restrictions. This includes whether the transmission is controlled, health capacity to detect, test, isolate, treat and trace, minimization of outbreak risk, prevention measures in schools, workplaces, and other places. The other criterias are whether importation risk can be managed and the willingness of the community to adjust to the new norm. Furthermore, the WHO Director-General called upon nations to implement a comprehensive set of measures to save lives and slow down COVID-19 transmission.

"[The new strategy] It includes 6 criteria for countries as they consider lifting restrictions that:



1⃣transmission is controlled

2⃣health system capacities are in place to detect, test, isolate & treat every #COVID19 case & trace every contact"-@DrTedros #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 13, 2020

"3⃣outbreak risks are minimized in special settings like health facilities & nursing homes

4⃣preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools & other places where it’s essential for people to go

5⃣importation risks can be managed"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 13, 2020

"6⃣communities are fully educated, engaged & empowered to adjust to the “new norm”.

Every country should implement a comprehensive set of measures to slow down #COVID19 transmission & save lives, with the aim of reaching a steady state of low-level or no transmission"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 13, 2020

