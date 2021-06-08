WHO Warns Against Quick Lifting Of COVID-19 Curbs: 'Dangerous For Those Not Vaccinated'

As several countries including India are gradually lifting COVID-induced restrictions, World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against lifting restrictions too quickly. On Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the surge in virus variants and its global transmission is a matter of concern and lifting restrictions too quickly could be 'disastrous' for those who are not vaccinated.

Dr. Tedros further spoke about unequal stock of vaccines in different countries. While addressing a press briefing on COVID-19, WHO Director-General added,

We see a two-track pandemic, many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, while some of those with the highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions.

Further cautioning citizens about consequences, Dr. Tedros gave the example of three WHO regions including Africa, the Americas, and the Western Pacific where COVID-19 deaths increased last week.

High-income countries vs low-income countries

According to the data provided by the director-general, there is a massive difference between vaccine administration percentages between high-income and low-income countries. The former inoculated 44 per cent of the world's doses while the latter administered just 0.4 per cent. The most frustrating thing about this statistic is that it hasn't changed in months, said Tedros.

The WHO chief has called for a massive vaccine campaign with at least 10 per cent of the population of all countries to get vaccinated by September and at least 30 per cent by the end of the year.

G7 annual summit

Dr. Tedros hoped that the G7 countries would meet these targets.

"These seven nations have the power to meet these targets. I am calling on the G7 not just to commit to sharing doses, but to commit to sharing them in June and July," added WHO Director-General.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had issued the following orders to ramp up vaccination drive: