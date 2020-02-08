Union Budget
WHO Warns Of Global Shortage Of Coronavirus Protective Equipment

Global event News

Dr. Ghebreyesus revealed lack of enough protective gear at the daily briefing on the virus. WHO has repeatedly stated that it stands by China

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
WHO

The Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday, expressed concern on the lack of protective equipments - gowns, masks, gloves, etc to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in China. 

Lack of equipment 

Dr. Ghebreyesus revealed the lack of enough protective gears at the daily briefing on the deadly Coronavirus that is said to have initiated from Wuhan in China.

He said, "WHO is sending testing kits, masks, gloves, respirators and gowns to countries in every region. However, the world is facing severe disruption in the market for personal protective equipment. Demand is up to 100 times higher than normal and prices are up to 20 times higher. This situation has been exacerbated by widespread, inappropriate use of PPE outside patient care. As a result, there are now depleted stockpiles and backlogs of 4 to 6 months. Global stocks of masks and respirators are now insufficient to meet the needs of WHO and our partners."

The Director-General also confirmed that as of Friday morning, 31,211 people had been confirmed with the virus and 637 deaths.

Amidst the growing crisis, WHO has repeatedly stated that it stands by China for its efforts to tackle the crisis. The Director-General of WHO last week stated, "Let me be clear: this declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak..To the people of China & to all of those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak, we want you to know that WHO stands with you."

Three people have been confirmed with Coronavirus in India, all three of them are from Kerala and are being kept in isolation.

