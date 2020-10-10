Why Has WFP Been Awarded Nobel Peace Prize 2020? Details Of Organization's Work Here

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 to the United Nation’s (UN) World Food Programme (WFP). According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the award was being presented to WFP "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

"The WFP is the world's largest humanitarian organisation battling hunger and promoting food security. Last year, the WFP provided assistance to close to 1 million people in 88 countries, victims of acute food security and hunger," informed Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

WFP's work in conflict-torn regions

The World Food Programme is especially known for its work to combat hunger in conflict-affected areas. As per the WFP, nearly 60% of the world's hungry come from war-torn countries.

In 2019, about 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years. The COVID-19 pandemic has only contributed to the upsurge in global hunger. Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, victims to violent conflicts, have also been witnessing a rise in starvation, informed the Chair.

The WFP combines humanitarian work along with its aim to ensure peace in such war-torn regions for without tackling war, hunger can not be eradicated. "Where there is conflict, there is hunger. And where there is hunger, there is often conflict. Today is a reminder that food security, peace and stability go together. Without peace, we cannot achieve our global goal of zero hunger; and while there is hunger, we will never have a peaceful world," said WFP Executive Director David Beasley in a statement.

"In the face of the pandemic, the WFP has demonstrated an impressive ability to intensify its efforts. As the organization states--'Until we do not have a vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos," said Berit Reiss-Andersen.

6 decades of fighting hunger. 🎦👇



From the 1960s post-war rebuilding of South Korea to the response after genocides in Cambodia and Rwanda, the conflict in South Sudan, and the recent wars in Yemen and Syria — WFP is ever-present for the victims of conflict. #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/VjDuKdxUcL — World Food Programme (@WFP) October 9, 2020

Read: UN Chief Congratulates WFP On Nobel Peace Prize

Read: Nobel Nominee Afghan Peace Negotiator Believes Recognition Will Boost Women's Campaign

Full announcement of Nobel Peace Prize 2020

Read: Trump’s Nomination For Nobel Peace Prize ‘hard-earned’, Says White House

Read: Nobel Prize For Literature Was Cancelled In 2018 Due To THIS Controversial Scandal