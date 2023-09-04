'World Economic Recovery:' China Highlights G20's Economic Importance As Xi Skips Event

In a recent statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mao Ning, emphasised the importance of the G20 summit in strengthening global partnerships and addressing pressing challenges facing the world economy and sustainable development.

Speaking at a press conference, Mao Ning urged the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi, scheduled for September 9-10, to foster consensus and convey a message of confidence while promoting shared prosperity and development.

Mao Ning stressed the pivotal role of the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation, especially amid increasing downward pressure on the world economy and mounting challenges to global sustainable development. She highlighted the need for the G20 to rise to the occasion and contribute to global economic recovery and sustainable growth.

Mao Ning stated, "We hope the New Delhi summit will form consensus on that, send out a message of confidence, and promote shared prosperity and development."

China says commited to G20 cooperation

In response to questions about China's expectations for the G20 Summit, Mao Ning reaffirmed China's dedication to the G20's mission. She revealed that Premier Li Qiang would lead a delegation to the G20 Summit in India, expressing China's intention to share its views and proposals on G20 cooperation and strengthen collaboration among G20 nations.

It is important that the G20, being the premier forum for int'l economic cooperation, strengthen partnership & rise up to the big challenges facing global economy & development so as to contribute to world economic recovery & growth & global sustainable development. pic.twitter.com/tmAdGihXKl — Wang Xiaojian (@ChinaSpox_India) September 4, 2023

Mao Ning said, "During this year’s G20 Summit, Premier Li Qiang will share China’s views and propositions on G20 cooperation, and promote greater solidarity and cooperation among G20 countries and joint response to global economic and development challenges."

India's Role as G20 Host

The G20 Summit in New Delhi, scheduled for September 9-10, marks a significant moment in India's presidency, which began on December 1 of the previous year. India has been actively engaged in hosting approximately 200 meetings across 60 cities related to the G20.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will serve as the culmination of a year's worth of G20 processes and meetings involving ministers, senior officials, and civil society representatives. The summit will conclude with the adoption of a G20 Leaders' Declaration, reaffirming leaders' commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed upon during various ministerial and working group meetings.

With global leaders converging in New Delhi for the G20 Summit, all eyes are on the forum's potential to address the pressing economic challenges and sustainable development goals in an increasingly interconnected world. China's active participation and Premier Li Qiang's leadership underscore the importance of the G20 in fostering international cooperation for a brighter global economic future.